Watch: Actor Vidya Malavade and singer Amit Trivedi couldn't vote





'Chak De India' actor Vidya Malavade and music singer-composer Amit Trivedi were unable to vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai. The artists, in their respective publications on Instagram, expressed their disappointment at not having been able to vote despite arriving at the voting booth. A visibly upset Vidya Malavade posted a video message on Instagram seeking help after she was barred from voting in the Lok Sabha elections. The actor mentioned that even though she did not receive her voter ID card, she went to vote using her Aadhar card. She was accompanied by her elderly parents. Vidya was on the verge of breaking down when she captured her thoughts in the video. Here is the same: Singer and music composer Amit Trivedi was also “denied” the right to vote. In a video on Despite multiple checks, he was still unable to vote. “Voting is our constitutional right. Today I was denied this right and I feel helpless. Has this happened to anyone else? How…and why?? #elections (sic)” , wrote Amit on X. Last month, southern actor Soori faced a similar situation when he was unable to vote after finding that his name was not included in the voters' list. He said in a video: “I don't know who to blame, it's disheartening that I couldn't vote. » Besides Soori, many citizens complained that their names were not included in the electoral list. à®Žà®²àï à®²àï‹à®°àï à®®àï à®µà®¾à®•àï à®•à®³à®¿à®ïàï à®™àï à®•à®³àï ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/Yw6Xk0Hgsn

Actor Soori (@sooriofficial) April 19, 2024 The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be released on June 4. Published by: Anindita Mukhopadhyay Published on: May 20, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/celebrities/story/chak-de-india-actor-vidya-malavade-amit-trivedi-unable-to-cast-mumbai-vote-2541679-2024-05-20 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos