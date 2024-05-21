General Elections 2024: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Anil Ambani, actor Akshay Kumar among notable personalities to vote in phase 5







The main contests include those in Amethi and Raebareli, traditional strongholds of the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal is also making his debut in the Lok Sabha polls from Mumbai North.

Other States As the fifth phase of voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections begins, several notable personalities, including industrialist Anil Ambani and actor Akshay Kumar, came out to vote on Monday. Voters in 49 constituencies across six states and two Union Territories will decide the fate of 695 candidates.The main contests include those in Amethi and Raebareli, traditional strongholds of the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal is also making his debut in the Lok Sabha polls from Mumbai North.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also cast his vote at Peddar Road in Mumbai. “Me and my family voted together. It is a very proud moment for every Indian and it is a proud moment to participate in an election of 140 million people,” he said. After casting his vote, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, “Democracy is being celebrated today in Mumbai and other states of the country. I appeal to people to participate in this festival and make it a success. Meanwhile, BJP's Amethi candidate Smriti Irani also cast her vote and said, “I urge everyone to go to your polling booths and vote to be part of this celebration.” It is our responsibility towards India and the development of the country.” Actor, director and singer Farhan Akhter also arrived at a polling station in Bandra West, Mumbai to cast his vote. My vote goes to good governance, to a government that takes care of everyone. Please come out and vote, he said during a media interaction outside the booth. Maharashtra votes! Watch the action live here List of celebrities, politicians and key figures who voted: Industrialist Anil Ambani

Akshay Kumar

Farhan Akhter

Director and producer Zoya Akhter

Former UP CM Mayawati

Shiv Sena candidate from South Mumai, Yamini Jadhav

Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

Rajkumar Rao

Piyush Goyal

Janhvi Kapoor

Sanya Malhotra

Marathi theater actor Prashant Damle

Shriya Saran

Paresh Rawal

Dead Iranians

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Actor Dharmendra

Malini South

Esha Deol

Randeep Hooda

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons

Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh The eight States/UTs that will go to polls in Phase 5 are: Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Of the 49 Lok Sabha seats, 14 are from Uttar Pradesh, 13 from Maharashtra, 7 from West Bengal, 5 from Bihar, 3 from Jharkhand, 5 from Odisha and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Voting began at 7 a.m. and will continue until 6 p.m. The last two phases are scheduled for May 25 and June 1, respectively. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

