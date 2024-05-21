'Home Alone' actor reveals his struggle to quintuple his salary for the sequel

Daniel Stern almost lost his role as Marv the Burglar in “Home Alone” and the sequel by asking for more money.

The actor writes in his new memoir, “Home and Alone,” released Tuesday, that he was to be paid $300,000 for six weeks of work on the original 1990 film.

But then, “I got a call saying they had redone the filming schedule and would now need me for eight weeks instead of six,” he wrote. “They were asking me to increase filming time by 33%, so I asked if they were going to increase my salary by the same amount, and they said they wouldn't.”

The producers hired another actor to begin rehearsals with Joe Pesci in Chicago but, fortunately for Stern, it didn't work out.

Stern (right, with Joe Pesci) lost the role of Marv in “Home Alone,” after asking for more money – but was brought back after things didn't work out with his replacement. He then had to fight for a pay raise for the second film (above). ZUMAPRESS.com

Stern (top) and Joe Pesci play bumbling thieves Marv and Harry in the “Home Alone” films. Moviestore/Shutterstock

A few days later, Stern received a call saying they wanted him back and that they would “honor the original contract and set the schedule to six weeks.”

Relieved, he said he had learned a valuable lesson from this near-catastrophe.

“At some point you're like, 'OK, I'm committed to the project,'” he told the Post. “If it takes 14 weeks, I'm going to miss the kid's graduation because I committed to it. And so that was the lesson.

The first “Home Alone” made Macauley Culkin a star. ZUMAPRESS.com

The film was a worldwide box office success. 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

“Luckily, I dodged the bullet of my stupidity and ended up in the movie.”

“Home Alone” grossed nearly $500 million worldwide after costing just $18 million to get Twentieth Century Fox to plan a sequel almost immediately.

According to the book, the film's minor star, Macaulay Culkin, had signed a sequel deal for $5 million plus 5 percent of the box office gross.

“So I said, 'Well, you know, it's going to be great,'” Stern told the Post.

Stern was determined to achieve what his scene partner Joe Pesci (above, left, with Culkin and Stern) had achieved. He did not succeed.

It took producers six months to make an offer of “$600,000, double my original salary, but not quite the amount of gold I was hoping for,” he wrote. “I asked if it was the same as Joe [Pesci] it was fine, and they said it wasn't.

The studio ultimately increased the offer to $800,000, but Stern discovered that Pesci “was getting between $2,000,000 and $3,000,000 plus a gross percentage of the profits.”

He was determined to get at least half of what Pesci earned. So when Stern's agent advised him to accept the offer, the actor fired him.

Stern (above, right, with Pesci) was also the narrator of “The Wonder Years.”

Now he admits it was a “proud thing to do”, but he adds that, if that's the best his agent could do, “then he wasn't very good at his job”.

Stern resumed his own negotiations by playing chicken. He nearly doubled his ask, aiming for $1.5 million and 2 percent of gross profits.

The scheme was revealed until then-Fox executive Joe Roth personally called and asked Stern to begin filming without a contract.

Stern's memoir, “Home and Alone,” was released Tuesday.

“I knew they couldn’t make the movie without me,” Stern writes (above, in 2018). WireImage

In the end, the bet paid off: Stern got the requested salary and 1% of the gross amount.

“I knew they couldn't make the movie without me, but I wasn't safe either, because I almost ruined it the first time,” he wrote. “I didn’t want to be too greedy when I loved the film and the role so much.”