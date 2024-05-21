Jason Momoa confirms his new relationship with actor Adria Arjona

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more. Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more.

Jason Momoa has revealed that he is in a new relationship with actor Adria Arjona.

The 44-year-old actor took to Instagram on May 20 to share photos from her trip to Japan, featuring Arjona. In the post, an image showed Momoa hugging his girlfriend from behind, while they sat at a table at a restaurant with friends.

Another photo showed the two men sitting outside as the wind blew their long hair in front of their faces, while another photo showed Arjona posing in front of a Harley-Davidson Bicycles sign.

In legend, the Aquaman The star admitted how much he enjoyed his trip with his loved ones, including his girlfriend.

Japan, you are a dream come true, you blew me away. We are so grateful to everyone who opened their homes, made memories with new and old friends, shared another incredible adventure with mi amor, he wrote in the caption, where he also tagged The hitman Instagram account of the stars.

He concluded: ON THE ROAM motorcycles and chaos. All my aloha j.

Momoa's Instagram post comes days after he revealed he was seeing someone new, without revealing their name.

I am very much in a relationship, he declared on stage at Basingstoke Comic-Con in England on May 11. You will know very soon.

After pointing out that he had been in a relationship for a while, he also explained why he kept it a secret. I really appreciate the privacy because back then no one cared about it, and now everyone does, he said.

The actor's new relationship comes more than two years after he announced his split from his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares a 16-year-old daughter, Lola, and a 15-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf.

We have all felt the pressure and changes of these transformative times. A revolution is taking place and our family is no exception to the sensation and growth of the seismic changes that are occurring, the former couple said in a joint statement at the time. We share the news with our family that we are separating in marriage.

They continued: The love between us continues, evolving in the way it wishes to be known and experienced. We liberate each other to be what we learn to become, they concluded. Our unwavering dedication to this sacred life of our children. Teach our children what is possible. Live prayer. Let love prevail.

On January 8, 2024, Bonet officially filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason. She listed the date of their separation as October 7, 2020. The day after Bonet filed for divorce, she and Momoa reached a settlement. According to court documents, the two agreed to share custody of Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.

This means that Momoa and Bonet will be responsible for the health, education and well-being of their children. They will also share the living expenses of their teenage children. However, if one parent decides to travel with the children, that party will be responsible for the children's expenses for those trips.