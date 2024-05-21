Entertainment
Jason Momoa confirms his new relationship with actor Adria Arjona
Jason Momoa has revealed that he is in a new relationship with actor Adria Arjona.
The 44-year-old actor took to Instagram on May 20 to share photos from her trip to Japan, featuring Arjona. In the post, an image showed Momoa hugging his girlfriend from behind, while they sat at a table at a restaurant with friends.
Another photo showed the two men sitting outside as the wind blew their long hair in front of their faces, while another photo showed Arjona posing in front of a Harley-Davidson Bicycles sign.
In legend, the Aquaman The star admitted how much he enjoyed his trip with his loved ones, including his girlfriend.
Japan, you are a dream come true, you blew me away. We are so grateful to everyone who opened their homes, made memories with new and old friends, shared another incredible adventure with mi amor, he wrote in the caption, where he also tagged The hitman Instagram account of the stars.
He concluded: ON THE ROAM motorcycles and chaos. All my aloha j.
Momoa's Instagram post comes days after he revealed he was seeing someone new, without revealing their name.
I am very much in a relationship, he declared on stage at Basingstoke Comic-Con in England on May 11. You will know very soon.
After pointing out that he had been in a relationship for a while, he also explained why he kept it a secret. I really appreciate the privacy because back then no one cared about it, and now everyone does, he said.
The actor's new relationship comes more than two years after he announced his split from his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares a 16-year-old daughter, Lola, and a 15-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf.
We have all felt the pressure and changes of these transformative times. A revolution is taking place and our family is no exception to the sensation and growth of the seismic changes that are occurring, the former couple said in a joint statement at the time. We share the news with our family that we are separating in marriage.
They continued: The love between us continues, evolving in the way it wishes to be known and experienced. We liberate each other to be what we learn to become, they concluded. Our unwavering dedication to this sacred life of our children. Teach our children what is possible. Live prayer. Let love prevail.
On January 8, 2024, Bonet officially filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason. She listed the date of their separation as October 7, 2020. The day after Bonet filed for divorce, she and Momoa reached a settlement. According to court documents, the two agreed to share custody of Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.
This means that Momoa and Bonet will be responsible for the health, education and well-being of their children. They will also share the living expenses of their teenage children. However, if one parent decides to travel with the children, that party will be responsible for the children's expenses for those trips.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/jason-moma-adria-arjona-relationship-b2548370.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jason Momoa confirms his new relationship with actor Adria Arjona
- A 3.7 magnitude earthquake was detected near Aklavik without damage
- An incomprehensible pain: Key takeaways from the UK's Infected Blood report | contaminated blood scandal
- 'Home Alone' actor reveals his struggle to quintuple his salary for the sequel
- The first thing we all plan to do in EA Sports College Football 25
- I'm a Former Fashion Designer and I Buy These 10 Summer Accessories
- Intereuropa to withdraw from the Ljubljana Stock Exchange
- How to capture AI innovation in a risk-aware stock portfolio
- 'I've never seen this': Haberman on tense exchange between judge and Trump witness
- Cohen admits to stealing and other takeaways from day 19 of Trump trial | Donald Trump News
- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury validated my 'Adani-Ambani' accusation: PM Modi | News from India
- Turkey says it is deeply saddened by the death of Iranian president