Beau Billingslea, Jet Black in Cowboy Bebop at Momocon 2024

ATLANTA Some of you may know him as Jet Black in “Cowboy Bebop” or as Captain Abbott in “Star Trek Into Darkness,” and now you can meet actor Beau Billingslea at Momocon d 'Atlanta as fans gather on Memorial Day weekend.

Anime fans can let off some steam by meeting and listening to the iconic voice actor starting Friday, May 24.

Ahead of the convention, Billingslea shared his journey to finding popular and iconic characters.

Looking forward to MomoCon

The actor and voice actor said he will participate in panels with his co-voice actor Steve Blum, who is Spike in the iconic anime.

“Cowboy Bebop” is an anime created in the 1990s in which cowboys are bounty hunters who use a bebop, or spaceship, to travel across the universe in search of their bounties. The anime takes you on a journey in each episode with funky jazz music and character adventures.

“And we'll be at our table chatting with the fans, and that's my favorite part of my career is when I get to chat with the fans. I love hearing their stories and how my work has affected their lives, and it’s a nice exchange,” Billingslea said.

Before landing the big roles

Originally born in South Carolina, voice acting wasn't exactly on Billingslea's forefront when he graduated high school in Connecticut, where he grew up.

He was actually close to getting a baseball contract during his senior year of high school, but turned it down after hearing his father's advice.

Billingslea then decided to go to college, where he ended up in the military and entered active duty. The actor attended law school, where he earned his Juris Doctor and was able to practice law in the military. He even tried a murder case while he was a lawyer.

And he hasn't given up on his dreams of being an elite athlete.

Billingslea played semi-pro football while in college, almost making it to the NFL, but decided to take a different path.

He eventually switched gears and tried acting part-time while in college and then becoming an actor full-time while in the military. He performed in plays in Europe but realized he needed to go to drama school to learn more about the craft.

“Law is an exciting profession, especially if you're a trial lawyer, but you live your life in conflict. You're constantly in conflict – and that wasn't me. I didn't want to live my life that way, I was attracted to show business.,” he said.

Billingslea added that he officially knew he wanted to become an actor after being involved in one of his fraternity brothers' play.

Once his military service is over, he leaves for Hollywood where the world of fame awaits him.

Legendary acting career

His last voice acting role was that of Leroy Smith in the fighting video game Tekken 8, but it is not his best known role.

Billingslea also played the voice of Raikage Ay in “Naruto Shippuden” and other major live-action films and TV shows.

By landing his role as Jet Black, he had already built a reputation in Hollywood. He didn't really know what anime was when he was contacted for the job, but he took a leap of faith anyway.

Live long and prosper

In front of the camera, Billingslea is perhaps best recognized for his role in 2013's “Star Trek Into Darkness,” where he called it “a very special experience.”

“I was very excited to join the Star Trek family. And when I auditioned, I didn't know what I was auditioning for. It wasn't at Bad Robot, JJ Abrams' production company. If it was was at Bad Robot, I probably would I figured out what it was, but it was in the casting director's office,” he added.

Billingslea also shared his experience filming for the Star Trek movie, where he walked through different soundstages and got to dress up and see other costumes.

Representation behind the microphone

Billingslea said he never felt like he couldn't play a role.

“So back then, there weren't a lot of characters of color,” he explained. “Luckily, the people who were doing them, it didn't matter. So I've dubbed, you know, characters of all colors and so I've been very lucky that way.”

He explained that at the time the “influentials” were mostly white, he felt that over time there had been more opportunities for actors of color. He's played characters of “all colors,” he said, and is glad the opportunity may be there for others too.

Now, as he prepares to attend MomoCon, he reflects on his experiences.

“I've been very lucky in my life. I really have. I have a wonderful wife, two wonderful children and three wonderful grandchildren. They all live in the Los Angeles area and I have had some success in the show business, and I feel like I'm walking on a cloud,” he added.