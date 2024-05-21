Actor Patrick Dempsey returns to racing this weekend





Jillian Fink, the wife of actor Patrick Dempsey, filed for divorce in 2015, but the couple, married since 1999, quickly reconciled. At that time Grey's Anatomy Star Dempsey, a race car enthusiast and team owner, released a statement saying he would step away from racing. At this point in my life, after an incredible season thanks to my friends at Porsche and TAG Heuer, I need to take a step back and focus on both my family and my acting career. It was rumored that Jillian didn't care much for Dempsey's running career, and some suggested that he stopped running to maintain his marriage and raise their three children. Porsche His 2015 racing season was indeed incredible, as Dempsey stated: he won the World Endurance Championship (WEC) Six Hours of Fuji and finished second in class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. As a driver, Dempsey competed in 68 races between 2007 and 2015 in the Grand-Am and American Le Mans series, as well as the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship which absorbed both in 2013; and that total doesn't include his overseas races in series like the WEC. But there hasn't been much on his racing resume since then. Flickr/David Merrett And that's about to change, as Dr. McDreamy takes the wheel again. Wright Motorsports, the Ohio-based team that supplied Porsches for the Brad Pitt-produced Lewis Hamilton Formula One movie filmed at this year's Rolex 24 at Daytona, announced it is teaming up with Dempsey , 58, to participate in the first Porsche Endurance Challenge series, which is just beginning. its four-race season this Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. In the movie Ferrari, Dempsey very effectively played Piero Taruffi, the Italian driver, sportsman and engineer who won the 1957 Mille Miglia for Scuderia Ferrari. Patrick Dempsey as Piero Taruffi in Ferrari. Courtesy of NEON/Lorenzo Sisti Running is like an addiction, Dempsey said. Once you start, it's hard to stop. During pre-production of the recent Ferrari film, I spent a lot of time sitting and fell off the wagon, sort of. Having the opportunity to reunite with John Wright and his team, I realized how much I missed the culture and really wanted to go back. I really enjoy the camaraderie. Dempsey will drive a 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport in the endurance races and in the shorter events of the Porsche Sprint Challenge. Wright Motorsports said that former Porsche factory driver Patrick Long, who performed much of the stunt work for the Ferrari film, will act as Dempsey's mentor. Wright says: Both Dempsey and Long have stepped away from professional racing in recent years to take on broad ambassadorial roles for Porsche Motorsport. Dempsey's return to competition with Long at his side will be a welcome reunion for the Wright group. Flickr/crazylenny2 *** Check out the Hagerty Media homepage to never miss a story, or better yet, add it to your favorites. To receive our best stories straight to your inbox, subscribe to our newsletters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hagerty.com/media/motorsports/actor-patrick-dempsey-returns-to-racing-this-weekend/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos