City of West Hollywood announces street closures for WeHo Pride 2024





The City of West Hollywood announced WeHo Pride-relatedstreet and facility closures in anticipation of travel delays linked to traffic jams. The City reminds community members to plan accordingly and are asked to use alternate routes. Street closures will occur as follows: N. San Vicente Boulevard closed from Melrose Avenue to Santa Monica Boulevard Since From Thursday May 30 at 7 p.m. to Monday June 3 at 10 a.m.

Since From Thursday May 30 at 7 p.m. to Monday June 3 at 10 a.m. Santa Monica Blvd (eastbound) closed from N. La Cienega Boulevard to N. Doheny Drive from Friday May 31 at 12 p.m. to Monday June 3 at 7 a.m.

from Friday May 31 at 12 p.m. to Monday June 3 at 7 a.m. N. Robertson Boulevard closed from Santa Monica Boulevard to Melrose Avenue Since Friday May 31, at 12 p.m. (noon) until Monday June 3 at 7 a.m.

Since Friday May 31, at 12 p.m. (noon) until Monday June 3 at 7 a.m. Santa Monica Boulevard (westbound) closed from N. La Cienega Boulevard to N. Doheny Drive from Saturday June 1 at 6 a.m. to Monday June 3 at 7 a.m.

from Saturday June 1 at 6 a.m. to Monday June 3 at 7 a.m. N. San Vicente Boulevard closed from Santa Monica Boulevard to Cynthia Street from Saturday June 1 at 6 a.m. to Monday June 3 at 7 a.m.

from Saturday June 1 at 6 a.m. to Monday June 3 at 7 a.m. Santa Monica Boulevard closed from N. Fairfax Avenue to N. Doheny Drive(including side streets one block north and one block south of Santa Monica Boulevard) from Sunday, June 2 at 5 a.m. to Sunday, June 2 at 5 p.m. for the WeHo Pride Parade. Santa Monica Boulevard, from N. La Cienega Boulevard to N. Doheny Drive, will remain closed until 7 a.m. Monday, June 3. Facility closures will be as follows: West Hollywood Parkfrom Monday, May 27 to Wednesday, June 5 (West Hollywood Park will reopen on Thursday, June 6).

Small Dog Park at West Hollywood Park from Monday, May 27 to Wednesday, June 5 (Small Dog Park will reopen on Thursday, June 6).

Large Dog Park at West Hollywood Park from Wednesday, May 29 to Tuesday, June 4 (Large Dog Park will reopen Wednesday, June 5).

Five-story parking structureat West Hollywood Park from Thursday, May 30 at 7 p.m. to Monday, June 3 at 10 a.m.

West Hollywood Library Garageat West Hollywood Park from Thursday, May 30 at 7 p.m. to Monday, June 3 at 10 a.m.

Garage of the Aquatic and Recreation Center at West Hollywood Park from Thursday, May 30 at 7 p.m. to Monday, June 3 at 10 a.m.

at West Hollywood Park from Thursday, May 30 at 7 p.m. to Monday, June 3 at 10 a.m. Plummer Park South Fieldfrom Thursday May 30 at 7 p.m. to Monday June 3 at 12 p.m.

Lot Robertsonfrom Thursday May 30 at 7 p.m. to Monday June 3 at 10 a.m. The city of West Hollywood will activate its annual festivalPride Walkfree shuttle service during #WeHoPride weekend. The city's free public transit services, The PickUp and Cityline, will offerPride Walkservices that will operate during the weekend. Pride Walkvehicles (PickUp and Cityline vehicles marked with a route/destination) will travel through West Hollywood from N. La Brea Avenue to N. Kings Road along Santa Monica Boulevard. SelectPride WalkVehicles (marked with route/destination) will also travel to the Hollywood & Highland Metro Station as follows: Friday May 31, 2024 The West Hollywood line will operate from 4:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. From 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., service will run to and from the Hollywood & Highland Metro Station.

The West Hollywood line will operate from 4:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. From 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., service will run to and from the Hollywood & Highland Metro Station. Saturday June 1, 2024 The West Hollywood line will operate from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. From 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., service will run to and from the Hollywood & Highland Metro Station.

The West Hollywood line will operate from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. From 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., service will run to and from the Hollywood & Highland Metro Station. Sunday June 2, 2024 The West Hollywood route will operate from 11 a.m. to midnight. From 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., service will run to and from the Hollywood & Highland Metro Station to N. Fairfax Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard due to the WeHo Pride Parade street closure. After the pride parade, once the streets reopen,Pride Walkwill run along Santa Monica Boulevard between N. La Brea Avenue and N. La Cienega Boulevard until midnight. WeHo Pride Weekend (May 31 – June 2) will feature a free WeHo Pride Street Fair representing a wide range of LGBTQ community groups in visibility, expression and celebration; the Women's Freedom Festival; the annual seawall walk; free Friday evening at OUTLOUD; OUTLOUD at WeHo Pride music festival; the WeHo Pride Parade and a wide range of community group programs throughout Pride Month. The WeHo Pride Arts Festival (June 14-16) will take place at various locations throughout West Hollywood.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wehotimes.com/city-of-west-hollywood-announces-street-closures-for-weho-pride-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos