Michael Emerson still reigns as king of scary TV

On a wall in actor Michael Emersons' Manhattan apartment hangs a large self-portrait that he drew about 40 years ago. In the intentionally distorted image, Emerson stares menacingly from behind his circular glasses. His wife, actress Carrie Preston, thinks this is a good summary of his career.

You know, Carrie talked about it recently, saying, “It's the template for a lot of what you've done as an actor,” he said. For me, it was just a laugh. It's always the same mix of fun and yet being a little, what's the word, terrifying.

It's true: if you want someone to be scary on television, you call Michael Emerson. The 69-year-old actor had his breakout role in 2000 as a serial killer on The Practice, a performance so harrowing that it earned him a guest actor Emmy. He then troubled viewers for years as the unpredictable Ben Linus on Lost and the computer wizard Harold Finch on Person of Interest. This year, he appeared in an episode of the Prime Video series Fallout, from Person of Interest creator Jonathan Nolan, as a quietly menacing scientist. They're not all bad guys, but you're never really sure.

Emerson is currently playing his most gruesome role yet, in Paramount+'s aptly named series Evil, which returns for its fourth and final season on May 23. Emerson plays Leland Townsend, a demonic emissary who constantly torments the heroes, a group of investigators played by Mike. Colter, Katja Herbers and Aasif Mandvi. This trio works for the Roman Catholic Church to determine whether various strange activities are the result of satanic forces or more mundane phenomena. Leland's main goal is to promote the forces of darkness by any means possible.