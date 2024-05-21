Entertainment
Michael Emerson still reigns as king of scary TV
On a wall in actor Michael Emersons' Manhattan apartment hangs a large self-portrait that he drew about 40 years ago. In the intentionally distorted image, Emerson stares menacingly from behind his circular glasses. His wife, actress Carrie Preston, thinks this is a good summary of his career.
You know, Carrie talked about it recently, saying, “It's the template for a lot of what you've done as an actor,” he said. For me, it was just a laugh. It's always the same mix of fun and yet being a little, what's the word, terrifying.
It's true: if you want someone to be scary on television, you call Michael Emerson. The 69-year-old actor had his breakout role in 2000 as a serial killer on The Practice, a performance so harrowing that it earned him a guest actor Emmy. He then troubled viewers for years as the unpredictable Ben Linus on Lost and the computer wizard Harold Finch on Person of Interest. This year, he appeared in an episode of the Prime Video series Fallout, from Person of Interest creator Jonathan Nolan, as a quietly menacing scientist. They're not all bad guys, but you're never really sure.
Emerson is currently playing his most gruesome role yet, in Paramount+'s aptly named series Evil, which returns for its fourth and final season on May 23. Emerson plays Leland Townsend, a demonic emissary who constantly torments the heroes, a group of investigators played by Mike. Colter, Katja Herbers and Aasif Mandvi. This trio works for the Roman Catholic Church to determine whether various strange activities are the result of satanic forces or more mundane phenomena. Leland's main goal is to promote the forces of darkness by any means possible.
In Emerson's hands, Leland is a captivating, often frightening agent of chaos who is surprisingly goofy for someone who's OK with killing children. In the new season, he raises his biological son. He arranged the baby's conception earlier in the series and believes the child to be the Antichrist.
I don't know anyone who does it better than Michael Emerson, Michelle King, who created Evil with her husband Robert, said in a video interview.
It’s a skill he can obviously exploit. On a sunny April afternoon, he invited a reporter to his home and was happy to discuss his decor, which includes a series of vintage-style Lost posters and Preston's collection of energy stones. A small, elderly dog named Chumley was curled up on the couch after some initial suspicions about the intruder.
“I don't think I've ever worked with an actor who was more different from the character he was playing than Leland and Michael,” King said. It's hard to imagine where he gets this from, because he is very different from this in life.
Christine Lahti, one of Emerson Evil's co-stars, agreed. He's the opposite of Leland, she said, describing him as a gentleman, kind and sensitive.
Emerson said he has been drawn to the grotesque since he began acting, in school plays in Iowa where he grew up. I was always the little guy with glasses and the high-pitched voice who played the old man, the clown or the wizard, he says. He made drawings of macabre figures without eyes.
There's still a taste of the macabre in his otherwise very pleasant penthouse: there's a large drawing, by Emerson, of a cat's skull that he found under a house he was working on in St. Augustine, in Florida. Florida was one of the detours Emerson took. during his long journey to a thriving acting career.
When young actors ask me what advice do you give me? I say: can you answer this question: could I wait 20 or 30 years to succeed as an actor? he said. Because that's what I needed.
He moved to New York to act after college, but struggled to break into the industry and eventually turned to magazine illustration after taking weekend classes at Parsons while working in retail. His first marriage, which ended in divorce, took him to Jacksonville, Florida, where he did regional theater. A graduate program in theater took him to the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, where he met Preston when she came to town to play Ophelia in a production of Hamlet. Emerson was Guildenstern.
Preston now stars in the CBS procedural Elsbeth, also created by the Kings. It's a family business, although cheerful detective Elsbeth couldn't be more different from the baffling Leland. (Emerson marvels at Preston's work on Elsbeth: where did she get that? It's so brilliant.)
Emerson credits his Shakespearean training on the two occasions he played Othello's talkative schemer Iago for his ability to keep viewers engaged. Iago forces the audience to collaborate with him and makes them complicit in his misdeeds, he said.
When Emerson reads a script for Evil, he begins to imagine how unpredictable it can be. Is the line perhaps secretly funnier than anyone imagined? Let's try that, he said. Or play a counter-strategy: be happy about something the public expects you to be glum about. Or being upset about something that no one else in the world would be upset about.
Herbers, who plays forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard on Evil, said acting opposite Emerson is like a high-level game of chess. He delivers a line about, for example, the murder of his character's children as if he were offering a bouquet of flowers.
We meet on stage, we surprise each other and I think we excite each other, she said.
Emerson said the Evil crew was thrilled when there was a Leland scene to shoot. (Herbers confirmed this.) They're pretty excited about Leland, Emerson said. They just know that these are going to be scenes that are just plain dangerous and have a little bit of crackle and also some sly humor and a lot of comedic upset or frustration.
Over the course of four seasons, Leland confessed his problems to an evil therapist, posed as a video game character to threaten Kristen's daughters, and danced in a wheat field in a particularly hilarious dream sequence. He was drenched in blood and pelted with the vomit of the Antichrist. In one scene, Leland sings the song Kids from Bye Bye Birdie. Emerson sometimes feels like the Kings are testing him: Can we make things so stupid that Emerson won't do it? But I defeated them.
Michelle King said Emerson was willing to do anything, no matter how crazy it was.
It was completely liberating, she added. He understands how to make the beats strange, and that makes the character strange.
So, would Emerson want to play someone kind for a change? Not necessarily. He doesn't have a list of roles to fill, but he has thought about a challenge he would like to take on.
“I play such talkers that I've often thought I'd be interested one day if someone offered me a role that was quite quiet, or non-verbal, or mute in some way,” he said. he declares.
His voice grew calmer as he finished this sentence. It was, yes, somewhat unsettling.
