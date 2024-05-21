Michael Douglas to Kate Winslet: What Hollywood's Biggest Stars Think of Intimacy Coordinators | Hollywood

Actor Michael Douglas recently said he was not in favor of sex scenes being choreographed by an on-set intimacy coordinator because it takes away control from the filmmaker as well as the actors. And it has added to the growing debate around the role and importance of having an on-set intimacy coordinator in Hollywood. (Also read: Michael Douglas hopes India will welcome religious diversity in these elections, and not be a country 'under one religion') Actor Michael Douglas believes the approach to filming sex scenes in Hollywood has changed.

Michael filmed numerous sex scenes during his Hollywood career, with the steamy scenes in Fatal Attraction (1987) and Basic Instinct (1992) still being a topic of discussion in the entertainment industry.

What did Michael say

In a new interview with Radio Times, by The telegraphthe 79-year-old actor was asked about the recent trend of sex scenes appearing less in films.

I'm past the age where I need to worry about that. But it's interesting with all the intimacy coordinators, he shared, adding, “It feels like the executives are taking control from the filmmakers, but there have been terrible missteps and harassment.”

Michael continued: Sex scenes are like fight scenes, they're all choreographed. In my experience, as a man you take responsibility for making sure the woman feels comfortable, you talk about it. You say, OK, I'll touch you here if everything goes well. It's very slow but it seems to happen organically, which hopefully looks like good acting.

This isn't the first time Michael has spoken out against the use of intimacy coordinators on set. He previously told the Telegraph that actors of his era would have taken care of those who overstepped the boundaries during sex scenes.

I'm sure there were people who overstepped their bounds, but before, we seemed to take care of it ourselves. They would have a reputation and it would take care of them. But I spoke to the ladies, [because] I've done a few of these sex films and we joke about it now, about what it would have been like to have an intimacy coordinator working with us.

Intimacy Coordinators Leave Hollywood Divided

Filmmakers have started hiring intimacy coordinators on sets in recent years, particularly after Hollywood's #MeToo movement.

Having intimacy coordinators on Hollywood film sets during sex and nude scenes has divided the industry over whether coordinators kill on-screen spontaneity or make the safer space for actors.

Actor Sean Bean told British newspaper The Times that if intimacy coordinators had been used in his previous roles, they would “spoil the spontaneity”. said.

In fact, actor Michael Caine has also questioned the role of intimacy coordinators. Really? Seriously? What are they? We never had that in my time. Thank goodness I'm 90 and I don't play lovers anymore, that's all I can say. In my time, we just did the love scene and continued without anyone interfering. Everything has changed, he says Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, actors such as Kate Winslet and Zendaya believe that having an intimacy coordinator on set creates a safe environment. “I would have benefited from an intimacy coordinator any time I had to do a love scene or be partially nude or even a kiss scene,” Kate said. The New York Times in March 2024.

Actress Emma Stone, who filmed several sex scenes for 2023's Poor Things, claimed that having an intimacy coordinator helped her feel more comfortable on set. Having [coordinator Elle McAlpine] I felt like I had a safety net, a choreographer and a hand in hand all at once. She and I would text after a day of shooting some of these scenes and just say how we were feeling and what was going on. And it was precisely this very beautiful relationship that I found extremely, extremely meaningful, Emma said. NPR in January 2024.

Recently, Zendaya shared that having an intimacy coordinator was very helpful for Challengers.