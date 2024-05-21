Columbus man accused of calling Hollywood Casino to be taken into custody





Authorities say Brayden Grace made a phone call to the Hollywood Casino in Columbus earlier this year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio Wearing a lime green prison jumpsuit, his hands and ankles shackled, Brayden Grace walked into federal court in downtown Columbus for a detention hearing to determine whether he should be released or detained. Police arrested Grace at an apartment near Morse Road, where the U.S. Attorney's Office said he was found hiding behind an upstairs door and his hands were stained pink from hair dye . His hair was dyed pink in the front, a move authorities say was an attempt to tempt his appearance after he knew he was wanted by the FBI. Grace allegedly made a rough call, defined as a prank on law enforcement that included threats of violence, at the Hollywood Casino in Columbus in January 2024. Authorities say Grace threatened to shoot and made a bomb threat. It wasn't his first time. In court, the judge learned that Grace allegedly made another crash call in East Palestine, Ohio. In September 2021, authorities say he called police to say he had hostages and was threatening to kill them. Officers went to the home of an unsuspected family and found no threat. Grace and her co-defendants are accused of making phone calls to Alabama, Georgia and New York, where a false bomb threat was made. Grace and her alleged co-conspirators were part of a group called Purgatory where the U.S. Attorney's Office says they used multiple online social media platforms to coordinate and plan their swatting activities and to publicize the attacks they carried out . At Monday's detention hearing, the U.S. Attorney's Office objected to Grace's release, saying he was not only a flight threat but also a danger to the community. People across the country have died in crushing incidents. “That’s why we argued so hard that Grace should remain detained,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Martinez. Grace's attorney argued that instead of jail time, he should be placed in a mental health facility where he could be placed on a GPS monitor to track where he is. The judge denied the request, saying the court would instead try to get him help while he is incarcerated, but he admitted resources were limited. Grace's lawyer says he suffers from several mental health issues and is a drug user who grew up in several foster homes. His lawyer told the judge that Grace's mother abandoned him and that he was subjected to physical abuse by his mother's partners. He eventually lived with his grandmother who kicked him out of the house, according to his lawyer. Grace faces several charges, including cyberstalking, threatening interstate communications, and threats of harm and destruction using firearms and explosives. The U.S. Attorney's Office credited local news media for publishing Grace's wanted poster, which helped determine his whereabouts. Local News: Recent Coverage https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

