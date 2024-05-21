Mumbai, India: Billionaires and Bollywood celebrities cast their votes in the world's biggest election









CNN

—

Celebrities, industrialists and politicians cast their ballots in the world's largest democracy as polling stations opened in India's financial capital in a week-long national election in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking another five-year term. Voting took place on Monday in six constituencies in Mumbai, in the western state of Maharashtra, and in 43 others across the country, as millions of people packed polling booths to determine who will rule the most populous country in the world. In India's richest city and birthplace of the Bollywood film industry, a host of celebrities were photographed voting, showing their purple-streaked index fingers, a sign that they had voted in an election Indian. Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan was seen leaving a polling booth in Mumbai with his family's wife Gauri, daughter Suhana and sons Aryan and Abram. Elsewhere, one of India's most famous actors, Amitabh Bachchan, also cast his vote at a polling booth in suburban Andheri. As responsible Indian citizens, we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra, Khan wrote on X over the weekend. Let us fulfill our duty as Indians and vote with the best interests of our country in mind. Go ahead and promote our right to vote. Film stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are expecting their first child this year, were also photographed, as was billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani with his wife, Nita and son Akash. After casting his vote on Monday, actor Akshay Kumar said he wanted to see India become developed and strong. Showing his ink-stained finger to local journalists, he added: I voted. India should vote for what it considers right. I think voter turnout will be good. But in line with previous elections, voter turnout in Mahrashtra on Monday remained low at 54 per cent, compared to 47-55 per cent in Mumbai's six constituencies, according to Election Commission data. For comparison, in the northeastern state of West Bengal, about 73% of eligible voters cast ballots, data showed. The city's main electoral players are Modis' ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the main opposition Indian National Congress party, and two rival factions of Shiv Sena, a local ultranationalist group that has long played a key role in Mumbai politics. Mumbai, a city of more than 12 million people, is often compared to New York and considered the city of dreams, where millions of migrants from across the country arrive to seek their fortune and find purpose. It is a city of extreme wealth and extreme poverty, where skyscrapers tower over slums and poor children beg for money from the windows of chauffeur-driven cars transporting students to school. And while the rich and famous were able to vote, many of the city's migrant workers will be excluded from the election. Under Indian election rules, eligible voters can only vote in their constituency, meaning those who work outside their state must return home to vote. For many foreign workers, especially disadvantaged daily wage workers in the unorganized sector, this is almost impossible, due to the cost associated with the return journey. Many Mumbai voters are concerned about rising inflation and are looking for better education and employment opportunities. The change I want to see is that things should become less expensive, grocer Sachin Chaudhary, 34, previously told CNN, adding that he also wants to see better opportunities in the employment sector.

