How Hollywood films are preserved so classics like Star Wars and Christopher Nolan films don't turn into vinegar

And no movie star wants to end up like that.

Charlie Chaplin in a scene from The Gold Rush (1925). Movies from this era were filmed on nitrate, which was highly flammable. Photo: AFP

Cinema has undergone many evolutions as directors searched for a way to immortalize their leading men and women.

When the industry was born in the early 20th century, pioneers like Buster Keaton And Charlie Chaplin were captured on nitrate film, a medium capable of capturing deep blacks, infinite shades and sharp lines.

But studios quickly noticed a significant drawback: nitrate is highly flammable.

It is part of our cultural history, and [we] I love playing a role in preserving it for the future Doug Sylvester, general manager of Pro-Tek Vaults, on video

Screening rooms had to be fireproofed to avoid the type of fires that killed dozens of moviegoers in the 1920s.

Even when not in use, nitrate film is unsafe with a relatively low flash point; it can ignite if the room it is stored in becomes too hot. In 1914, massive fires at film storage sites incinerated much of American film history.

The introduction of acetate film in the 1950s was cause for celebration among film and theater executives; it was a material that allowed filmmakers to capture images with realistic resolution without the risk of catching fire.

The problem is that it doesn't age well and if not properly maintained, after just 15 years it can turn into an unusable spool of plastic that stinks of vinegar.

For a film company that spent tens, if not hundreds of millions of dollars on a film, this is bad news.

A film specialist checks the film and makes recommendations on how to keep it in good condition, at Pro-Tek Vaults. Photo: AFP

Storing the film in an appropriate environment ensures its longevity, says Doug Sylvester, general manager of Pro-Tek Vaults.

This allows you to have a pristine, often original copy that can be used to make additional prints and digital copies over time.

Television and film companies are increasingly turning to their back catalogs for sources of revenue, whether from licensing advertising clips or reformatted re-releases. Think about how many times. Star Wars is released or the wholesale resale of titles to a streaming service.

While many films and television shows are now recorded digitally, a number of high-profile directors, like Christopher Nolan and Quentin Tarantino always insist on using film, whose 12K resolution always trumps the best digital reproduction.

Both old and new films must be stored with the greatest care and security.

About a million reels of Hollywood history are nestled in metal cans in top-secret, temperature- and humidity-controlled units in Burbank and Thousand Oaks, just outside Los Angeles.

Shoot inside a cartridge at Pro-Tek Vaults. Photo: AFP

Huge movable shelves are filled floor to ceiling with tens of thousands of hours of cinematic magic, legendary television shows, presidential library footage and music videos.

Closed-circuit cameras monitor the approximately 1.5 billion feet (nearly half a million miles) of film to ensure no one runs off with an Oscar winner's original negatives.

The Sylvesters Company is cagey about the titles in its custody, but promotional posters for the films, including the original West Side Story, Back to the Future II and Tim Burton THE Nightmare before Christmas cover the walls.

Silvester says his clients pay close attention to the mention of the securities we hold.

But I can say there are some classics, if you look [] the American Film Institute's 100 Greatest Movies of All Time, you'll see plenty here in our inventory.

The company is also involved in cataloging and digitizing materials that production houses may not even know are in their own storage units.

Axl Rose (left) and Slash of Guns N Roses perform in Mexico City in 2020. Some of Pro-Tek Vaults' work includes uncovering never-before-seen footage of the band. Photo: AFP

This includes a project with label Universal Music Group that unearthed never-before-seen footage of a Guns N Roses concert, as well as the restoration of classic videos from Johnny Cash, Bon Jovi and The Cranberries.

Sylvester says discovering hidden gems like these and then working to keep them safe is a rewarding task.

It is part of our cultural history, and [we] I love playing a role in preserving it for the future.