How Hollywood films are preserved so classics like Star Wars and Christopher Nolan films don't turn into vinegar
And no movie star wants to end up like that.
Cinema has undergone many evolutions as directors searched for a way to immortalize their leading men and women.
But studios quickly noticed a significant drawback: nitrate is highly flammable.
Screening rooms had to be fireproofed to avoid the type of fires that killed dozens of moviegoers in the 1920s.
Even when not in use, nitrate film is unsafe with a relatively low flash point; it can ignite if the room it is stored in becomes too hot. In 1914, massive fires at film storage sites incinerated much of American film history.
The introduction of acetate film in the 1950s was cause for celebration among film and theater executives; it was a material that allowed filmmakers to capture images with realistic resolution without the risk of catching fire.
The problem is that it doesn't age well and if not properly maintained, after just 15 years it can turn into an unusable spool of plastic that stinks of vinegar.
For a film company that spent tens, if not hundreds of millions of dollars on a film, this is bad news.
Storing the film in an appropriate environment ensures its longevity, says Doug Sylvester, general manager of Pro-Tek Vaults.
This allows you to have a pristine, often original copy that can be used to make additional prints and digital copies over time.
Both old and new films must be stored with the greatest care and security.
About a million reels of Hollywood history are nestled in metal cans in top-secret, temperature- and humidity-controlled units in Burbank and Thousand Oaks, just outside Los Angeles.
Huge movable shelves are filled floor to ceiling with tens of thousands of hours of cinematic magic, legendary television shows, presidential library footage and music videos.
Closed-circuit cameras monitor the approximately 1.5 billion feet (nearly half a million miles) of film to ensure no one runs off with an Oscar winner's original negatives.
Silvester says his clients pay close attention to the mention of the securities we hold.
But I can say there are some classics, if you look [] the American Film Institute's 100 Greatest Movies of All Time, you'll see plenty here in our inventory.
The company is also involved in cataloging and digitizing materials that production houses may not even know are in their own storage units.
This includes a project with label Universal Music Group that unearthed never-before-seen footage of a Guns N Roses concert, as well as the restoration of classic videos from Johnny Cash, Bon Jovi and The Cranberries.
Sylvester says discovering hidden gems like these and then working to keep them safe is a rewarding task.
It is part of our cultural history, and [we] I love playing a role in preserving it for the future.
