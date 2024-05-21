Exclusive: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to Make Bollywood Debut With Drama Thriller, Opens Up About Quitting LSD 2

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is all set to make her Bollywood debut and the actor has signed a drama thriller as her debut film. I have waited for this opportunity not only this year but for six years. When you come to Mumbai, you dream of being a film heroine. I met Ajay (Rai, producer) sir and he is known for giving opportunities to new people. After our first meeting, he felt I was a good candidate to audition. Then began a long process of auditions which lasted for some time and finally, I got the role, she said, adding that the film is currently in the pre-production stage. I start shooting the film in September. After my stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi, I plan to embark on my preparation for the role, she shares. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to make Bollywood debut with drama thriller

The 29-year-old was supposed to make her film debut with filmmaker Dibakar Banerjees' Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2). The film was announced during Bigg Boss, but it did not materialize. Breaking his silence on the subject for the first time, the actor reveals: “When I left the house, I needed time for myself. It took a lot of courage for me to realize that I wanted to be better equipped when I walked onto a film set. It wasn't an easy decision to make because it was the moment everyone was waiting for. But I couldn't have been the best version of myself, in terms of looks and headspace. Being an outsider, I know I won't have many opportunities. I can't afford to miss a lot.

The actor added that there was no bad blood between her and the creators of LSD 2: It ended on a very mutual and cordial note. No questions were asked and I really appreciate and respect the team for that. Everyone associated with this project was simply incredible. It was very smooth.

Ahluwalia also recently underwent a drastic physical transformation. I wasn't in my best physical and mental state during my time on the reality TV show. I realized that people had completely forgotten that they had seen an adapted version of me. There was this new image of Nimrit looking a certain way, and no one remembered me before. It was like everyone thought I was always this size. But it wasn't really me, she said, adding: “There was a group of people who were a bit mean and always ready to attack me.” I wanted to feel good and get back to who I really am, and it took me a long time to reorganize myself physically and mentally. But today, I am very proud of myself and the work I have accomplished.