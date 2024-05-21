Actress Ariane Labed on her first feature film “September Says” at Cannes

Ariane Labed describes herself simply as European.



This is the most concise and broad way to encompass a career with many anchors, a professional journey that began in Greece – where Labed became the iconic star of the early 2010s Greek Weird Wave – before head to American indie fare like Richard. Linklater, followed by starring roles in prime-time French drama series.



The road now leads to Un Certain Regard at Cannes, where Labed presents her feature directorial debut, “September Says,” a sorority fable with gothic overtones backed by Irish and British producers.

As a storyteller, she says, “questions of belonging and place naturally appeal to me.” But when it defines itself, “country and language labels have no importance”.



Instead, Labed is more interested in how people live – exploring modern life and rites of passage first as a performer in the dry, perplexing films of Athina Rachel Tsangari and Yorgos Lanthimos ( whom Labed has been married to since 2013), and now with her own directing work, which follows two close-knit sisters as they navigate teenage bullying, family trauma, and budding romance through unhealthy codependency.



“[I like art] it pushes normal circumstances to become disturbing, supernatural and somewhat detached from reality,” she explains. “Because we all have to create our own languages ​​and codes to survive. We need to find ways to express ourselves beyond words in order to function.



She is therefore as interested in the way people move, due to her own training as a dancer, as much for her physically dynamic and explosive leading roles in “Attenberg” and the French ballet series “L'Opéra”, as for her relatively calmer directorial debut. staging.



“The movement of the camera is a form of choreography,” she explains. “And everything about movement has to be very restrained and very precise. I prefer to focus on the actors in their entirety rather than cutting them up in close-ups or with camera movements. I'm interested in human communication and for that, I find it much more interesting to see a body moving in space.



Shot on a mix of 16mm and 35mm stock, “September Says” creates a space unanchored in time, offsetting older clothing styles and interior designs with glimpses of modern technology, all to create an atmosphere of fable. “None of us are products of any particular era,” says Labed. “We are all guarantors and bearers of previous generations, accumulations of previous stories. So I wanted to blur the lines to better explore the themes of sex, death and life in society, all of which are completely timeless.



While Labed's aversion to labels extends to her latest film (“You could call it a genre film,” she says, “only I don't quite understand the concept”) and to her own position on the set (“I am opposed to labels”) the idea of ​​the all-powerful author because cinema is a collective art”), the multi-hyphenate proudly wears the title of feminist.



To this end, Labed co-founded the Actors Association collective to fight harassment and take a more activist role in the French industry, and she continues to lead the battle for intimacy coordinators on a broader European scale – not only ensuring she practiced on her own sets but also shared such contacts with her wider circle, linking productions like “Poor Things” and “Kinds of Kindness” to coordinators with whom she had already worked.



“Employing intimacy coordinators, looking after everyone's well-being and making sure we work in a spirit of joy will inevitably influence the outcome of the film,” she says. “Because working without a stuntman is like fighting without a stuntman: you put yourself in danger. So I would like all young actors who are starting out today to benefit from it. And I'd like the same for myself – but we're not there yet.