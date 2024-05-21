Akshay Kumar REVEALS son Aarav's plans to join Bollywood, says 'he's a very simple boy' India TV





Image source: INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar's son Aarav was born in 2002. Akshay Kumar, who is one of the stars of Bollywood today, recently opened up about his son's career plans. In a new talk show hosted by Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan titled Dhawan Karenge, Akshay revealed that his son Aarav does not want to be a part of the film industry and wants to pursue a career in the fashion industry. When Akshay's son Aarav left home at 15 During the chat with Shikhar Dhawan, Akshay opened up about why his first child Aarav left home at the age of 15 to study abroad. ''My son Aarav is studying at the University of London. He left home at the age of 15. He always liked to study and wanted to be alone. It was his decision to move even though I didn't want him to leave. However, I couldn't stop it because I left home when I was 14. Akshay reveals his children's career plans In another segment of the show, Akshay opened up about whether his children, son Aarav and daughter Nitara, want to pursue a career in Bollywood or not. he is interested in fashion, he does not want to be part of cinema. He came to me and told me I didn't want to make films. I said it's your life, do what you want to do. I am happy with the way Twinkle and I raised Aarav; he is a very simple boy. My daughter, on the other hand, loves clothes,” he added. Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff. The film failed to produce much success at the box office despite being released during the Eid holiday season. He will next be seen in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi. He recently informed his fans that he and Arshad have completed their schedule in Rajasthan. Also read:JacquelieneFernandez steals the show with shimmering gold dress at Cannes Film Festival | WATCH

