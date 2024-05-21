Meet the actress, who left Bollywood after one film, married a businessman, divorced while pregnant, is now…





Popular influencer Malvika Sitlani married businessman Akhil Aryan in 2020 and divorced in 2023 while she was pregnant. She also starred in the 2017 film Meri Pyaari Bindu.

The 2017 romantic drama Meri Pyaari Bindu starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. Malvika Sitlani made her acting debut with the film. As the film boomed at the box office, Malvika left the film industry and took up vlogging. She is now a prominent beauty influencer renowned for her makeup and skincare expertise. In 2020, Malvika married her long-time boyfriend Akhil Aryan, co-founder of ION Energy. Akhil founded the company in 2016 with Alexandre Collet. According to Forbes, ION Energy is a technology startup that optimizes battery management systems (BMS) and improves the lifespan and performance of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles. In February 2023, Malvika and Akhil decided to separate while she was pregnant with their first child. She took to her Instagram and made this announcement in which she wrote, “Hello everyone, I just wanted to let you know that Akhil and I have separated. The last few months have been extremely painful and difficult for us. You have been a part of our journey from the beginning and I want to thank you for all your love towards us. This is our new normal and we are learning to navigate it. ourselves and for ourselves our child. We ask you to respect our privacy and allow us to heal Malvika. In May last year, Malvika gave birth to a baby girl who she named Abigail. Now, in a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, the influencer opened up about why she divorced Akhil. She said: “Even though we have a lot of admiration, love and respect for each other, I feel like sometimes we end up growing apart, and that's what happened, and it happens to so many people like I said, don't put your favorite stars or public figures on a pedestal. They all live very regular lives and they all have problems. back and this should be private and behind closed doors and should not be discussed outside, and especially because I have a problem baby now. Malvika Sitlani now runs her beauty and lifestyle brand named Masic beauty, which she founded in 2020 with her best friend Veronica Bahl. READ | The dating actor, who was once Shah Rukh's rival Aamir, never became a superstar, worked as a hotel manager, is now… THE DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/bollywood/report-meet-actress-malvika-sitlani-quit-bollywood-married-businessman-akhil-aryan-got-divorced-pregnant-influencer-3090092 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos