Ben Affleck skips Jennifer Lopez premiere after launching Hollywood love tour amid divided rumors

Ben Affleck did not attend the Los Angeles premiere of Jennifer Lopez's “Atlas” on Monday night as divided rumors continue to swirl.

Lopez was seen wearing her wedding ring solo on the red carpet at the Egyptian Theater Hollywood. Jennifer looked stunning in a white tube top, floor-length black skirt and her hair pulled back in a tight bun. She accessorized with a statement necklace and earrings.

After 47 days of not being seen together, including Jennifer's big night out at the Met Gala earlier this month, the couple attended an event together on May 16 to support their children. According to Popular magazineJennifer and Ben arrived separately, but both wore their wedding rings to the event.

Then on Sunday, the A-list couple was photographed sporting bright smiles together in a car driving around Los Angeles.

Alessandra Conti, a celebrity matchmaker, told Fox News Digital that while breakup rumors are just rumors, “the past is usually the best indicator of the future when it comes to relationships.”

“The first time they met, in 2002, they broke up 2 years later, in 2004, after a failed engagement. This time, we are around 2 years for the couple, give or take a few months “So it makes sense that similar issues would resurface, and they could reach a breaking point after two years,” she continued.

“When a couple separates and then gets back together, it is essential that they dig deeper into their past issues, process them together (ideally with a therapist), and then develop a plan of action if the issues resurface or recur.”

Conti explained that the “honeymoon phase” that many couples experience tends to fade around the two-year mark of dating.

“This is where a couple enters a new phase in their relationship where love becomes a choice and more effort must be made to keep it going,” she explained. “It’s clear they’re both putting effort into making their relationship work.”

Alessandra explained that celebrity couples are a lot like a non-celebrity relationship. The relationship expert shared that every relationship has its ups and downs and Ben and Jen's just happens to be in the public eye.

“Typically in non-celebrity couples, it's normal to have issues that need to be resolved at all stages of a relationship, and it's incredibly common for a woman to seek relationship advice through social media, like Jen “loves” a relationship post,” Conti said. “This does not indicate that a relationship is in turmoil; rather, it proves that celebrities are truly 'just like us' when it comes to love and relationships, and are simply trying to navigate the complexities of maintaining a long, healthy life. long-term partnership.”

Ahead of Monday night's premiere, a source said Page six that Affleck had “come to his senses” about his marriage to Lopez.

“If there was a way to get a divorce based on temporary insanity, he would do it,” the source continued. “He feels like the last two years were just a fever dream, and he's come to his senses now and understands that there's just no way this is going to work.”

Lopez and Affleck were last photographed together, hand in hand, in New York on March 30.

A source close to Ben told Fox News Digital: “People around Ben are very tight-lipped about what's going on in his personal life, but something definitely seems to be going on. There were some projects they were trying to figure out about ways to work together and recently these talks have stopped.

Another source confirmed, “Jennifer and Ben had been trying to work together for a very long time. She wanted to find ways to involve him in her upcoming tour and new music.”

A third source on Jennifer's side told Fox News Digital, “Jennifer and Ben were fighting before they got married over stupid little things.”

Another source added: “They argued over differences of opinion on raising their children. They have very different parenting styles.”

Sources also spoke to Popular magazine Monday about why there is tension in the couple's marriage, which includes their different approaches to media attention.

“They just have very different approaches when it comes to media attention. Ben hates any attention and it makes him very uncomfortable. Jennifer has always had a different approach,” a source told the media.

A film industry insider said Affleck has “always been impressed” by his wife's success and work ethic over her decades-long career, but “always sharing her life is not his manner”.

The source added, “Even though he admires that about her, it doesn't make him happy and causes stress in his life and then in hers. There's no doubt that their different styles clash.”

Representatives for Affleck and Lopez did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Lenna Marsak, a relationship coach and therapist, called on viewers to be “kind” after the “On The Floor” singer liked her post about unhealthy relationships.

The post, posted on March 19, states: “You cannot build a healthy relationship with someone who lacks integrity and emotional safety, doesn't respect your time/doesn't think it's important to call back /send an SMS within a respectable time frame. effective communication skills don't know who they are or what they want.

“Please be kind to Jennifer Lopez because she's a human being. I don't know if they're getting divorced,” Marsak said in an Instagram Story video. “I hope not, but yeah, please.”

Last Thursday, a source confirmed to Us every week that “Jen and Ben are having problems in their marriage. They started having problems a few months ago when Jen started to accelerate her work commitments and prepare for her tour. Jen is very focused on her work. Most time, they are on two completely different pages time.

However, on the same day, Lopez was photographed arriving at a dance studio in Los Angeles with her wedding ring.

Throughout their romantic journey over the years, Lopez and Affleck — who initially broke up before their marriage in 2003, but reconnected and married in July 2022 — have faced many relationship issues.

In her 2024 documentary “The Greatest Love Story Ever Told,” Lopez candidly said she called off her engagement to the Oscar winner more than 20 years ago.

“Ben and I broke up three days before our wedding,” Lopez revealed. “We crumbled under the pressure. I think we all keep thinking, 'I'm OK. I got through these things.' If you’re like me, you just have to get over it, do your best and do your thing.”

Affleck spoke in more detail about learning to compromise.

“Getting back together, I said, 'Look, one of the things I don't want is a social media relationship,'” he said in the documentary. “And then I kind of realized it wasn't fair to ask. It's kind of like if you were going to marry a ship captain and you said, 'Well, I don't like him.' water.' We're just two people with different approaches trying to learn to compromise.”

Earlier this month, Lopez attended the Met Gala solo following Affleck's “unhinged” rant at the Tom Brady roast the night before, causing even more sensations online.

Affleck's filming schedule forced him to skip the prestigious charity event celebrating the opening of the Costume Institute's 2024 exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Affleck is filming “The Accountant 2” in Los Angeles, a representative for the actor told Fox News Digital.

As for Lopez's plans this summer? She hopes to take her two children, 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, on her “This Is MeLive” tour.

“I feel like this is the last time I get to do something like this with them,” she said during an appearance on “Good Morning America” last week. “They're 16, and next time they'll say, 'No, Mom.'”

“I'm going to use what little strength I have on them to say, 'You need to come at least for a little while,'” she added. “I hope they will agree to it.”