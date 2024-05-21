Vote: Bollywood celebrities queue up outside polling stations to vote for the future | Bombay News







While many walked in and out leisurely with an inked finger, Shah Rukh Khan with his family, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tabu, Rekha, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan with his father David Dhawan, Janhavi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt with his sister and former MP Priya Dutt, and Dharmendra others shared their commitment to doing so as leaders citizens .

Akshay Kumar, who voted for the first time since obtaining Indian citizenship, highlighted his vision of a developed and stronger nation. I voted keeping this in mind and India should vote for what it deems right. Voter turnout looks good, he said.

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao cast their votes at a polling booth in Bandra. I just want to appeal to all Indians to come in large numbers, vote and be part of this democracy. I appeal to everyone not to waste their vote, he urged.

Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya voted at a polling booth in Juhu, as did their daughter-in-law Aishwarya. The poet and lyricist Gulzar, who came to vote with his daughter Meghna, expressed his civic pride: Our city is beautiful and I voted to keep it that way forever.

While some actors like R Madhavan have highlighted the responsibility that comes with it vote If you don't do it, you will feel guilty later, he said in a video message. Paresh Rawal suggested disciplinary action for those who fail to do so. Maybe a tax increase or some other punishment. If you're still complaining about the government not doing anything, today is your day to choose who you want. Or whatever happens, you're responsible for it, he says. Hema Malini, who is also the BJP candidate from Mathura Lok Sabha constituency, said she was hopeful about the voter turnout and she was not wrong.

An informed vote is essential, some stressed

