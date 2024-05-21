Mohanlal at 64: Why Malayalis love their legendary actor





Superstar Mohanlal is celebrating his 64th birthday today and Malayalis across the world are elated. Every year, Mohanlal fans eagerly wait for this day to honor their beloved star. But why does Mohanlal evoke such deep affection among Malayalis? One of the main reasons is that he feels like one of them. Unlike the typical hero with six abs, Mohanlal comes across as an ordinary person, someone we can relate to. When he acts, it seems like he's not just acting but truly living the character. In an interview, late actor Innocent mentioned that Mohanlal behaved like a simple crew member, putting aside his stardom, which made him endearing in everyone's eyes. Mohanlal, who started his career as a villain in 'Manjil Virinja Pookkal', became the accomplished actor he is today thanks to his passion and love for theater and cinema. Many actors today consider Mohanlal as an acting school because there is so much to learn from him. Director Maniratnam, in an interview with Gautham Vasudev Menon, said, “It's a dream to have an actor like Mohanlal who performs so perfectly that you don't have to worry about the stage; you just have to capture it.” This is indeed true, as demonstrated in the film “Thanmathra” directed by Blessy, in which Mohanlal plays a character suffering from Alzheimer's disease. His performance is so convincing that the audience forgets that they are watching Mohanlal and is deeply moved by the character's struggles. In an interview, Mohanlal said many people ask him how he captured the nuances of an Alzheimer's patient and whether he conducted any research. His humble response was that he had done no research; he simply played the character from an inner calling. The same can be said for 'Vanaprastham', where Mohanlal plays a Kathakali dancer. He recounted a scene during a Kathakali performance where his character is dying. As his character's life faded away, a nose ring he wore gradually stopped moving. Mohanlal said, “Many people told me that I played the role with such precision, but I didn’t do it consciously; this happens when you fully embody the character. But Mohanlal is not limited to serious roles; his true specialty lies in his versatility across genres, whether comedy, action or otherwise. In a show, actor Jayaram once remarked, “Only Mohanlal can effortlessly play a comic character like Sagar Kottappuram, a drunken novelist in Ayal Kadha Ezhuthukayanu.” Mohanlal is a valuable asset for Malayalis because of his innate talent. Whether singing, dancing or acting, he embodies the complete actor. The primary duty of an actor is to make the audience believe in the character he is portraying. The late actor Thilakan once said, “It's only when Mohanlal plays my son's character that I truly feel that he is my son.” Despite his superstar status, Mohanlal remains humble and approachable, rarely taking advantage of his celebrity and appearing as someone familiar and approachable.

