OpenAI extracts ChatGPT voice that sounds like Scarlett Johansson in it

When generative artificial intelligence startup OpenAI released a demo of its new ChatGPT 4o model last week, it included a full video of its “Voice Mode,” which features an emotive voice responding to users' questions.

Although a number of voices were available, viewers noticed that one of them, “Sky”, sounded eerily similar to actress Scarlett Johansson, who played the voice of an emotional AI in the film. 2013. Her (actually OpenAI founder Sam Altman job “she” on X during the demo).

Now, OpenAI says it is “pausing” the use of Sky voice as it seeks to address user concerns about using such a familiar voice.

“We've heard questions about how we chose voices in ChatGPT, particularly Sky,” the company said. job Monday morning. “We are working to suspend the use of Sky while we respond.”

In a statement released Monday evening, Johansson says Altman approached her last September and asked her to consider being one of the voices of ChatGPT.

“He told me he thought that by voicing the system, I could bridge the gap between tech companies and creatives and help consumers feel comfortable with the seismic shift regarding humans and nature. AI. He said he thought my voice would comfort people,” Johansson shared in a statement. “After careful consideration and for personal reasons, I declined the offer. Nine months later, my friends, my family and the general public all noticed how much the new system called “Sky” looked like me.

She added that two days before the ChatGPT4o demo, Altman contacted his agent to ask him to reconsider his decision.

Johansson added that due to the broadcast of “Sky's” voice, his lawyers subsequently sent letters to OpenAI.

“As a result of their actions, I was forced to hire legal counsel, who wrote two letters to Mr. Altman and OpenAI, explaining what they had done and asking them to detail the exact process by which they created the 'Sky' voice,” Johansson said. “Therefore, OpenAI reluctantly agreed to remove the “Sky” voice.

In a blog postthe company acknowledged the concerns and explained its process for creating the voices, noting that it had conducted an extensive casting process.

“We believe that AI voices should not deliberately imitate the distinctive voice of a celebrity – Sky's voice is not an imitation of Scarlett Johansson but belongs to another professional actress using her own natural voice,” says the blog. “To protect their privacy, we cannot share the names of our voice talent.”

OpenAI says it began working with “well-known and award-winning” casting directors and producers in early 2023 to identify different voice actors who could become the voices of the product, and has received more than 400 submissions. This list has been reduced to 14.

“We spoke with each stakeholder about the vision for human-AI voice interactions and OpenAI, and discussed the capabilities, limitations and risks involved of the technology, as well as the safeguards we have implemented. It was important to us that each actor understood the scope and intentions of Voice Mode before committing to the project,” the blog continues, adding that they would ultimately decide on the final five voices.

These actors flew to San Francisco, where the company conducted recording sessions, before releasing the vocals on ChatGPT last fall.

The tech company says it will add new voices to the platform over time.

“We support the creative community and have worked closely with the voice acting industry to ensure we have taken the right steps to deliver ChatGPT voices,” he said in the blog. “Each actor receives compensation above market rates, and this will continue as long as their voices are used in our products.”

Read Johansson's full statement below.

“Last September, I received an offer from Sam Altman, who wanted to hire me to voice the current ChatGPT 4.0 system. He told me he felt that by voicing the system, I could bridge the gap between tech companies and creatives and help consumers feel comfortable with the seismic shift regarding humans and AI . He said he thought my voice would comfort people.

After careful consideration and for personal reasons, I declined the offer. Nine months later, my friends, family and the general public have all noticed how much the new system called “Sky” looks like me.

When I heard the demo released, I was shocked, angry, and incredulous that Mr. Altman was pursuing a voice that sounded so eerily like mine that my closest friends and the media couldn't tell the difference. Mr. Altman even insinuated that the similarity was intentional, tweeting a single word “she” — a reference to the film in which I voiced a cat system, Samantha, who forms an intimate relationship with a human.

Two days before the ChatGPT 4.0 demo was released, Mr. Altman contacted my agent to ask me to reconsider my decision. Before we could log in, the system was there.

As a result of their actions, I was forced to retain legal counsel, who wrote two letters to Mr. Altman and OpenAI, explaining what they had done and asking them to detail the exact process by which they created the voice “Sky”. Therefore, OpenAI reluctantly agreed to remove the “Sky” voice.

At a time when we are all grappling with deepfakes and protecting our own image, our own work, our own identity, I think these are questions that deserve absolute clarity. I look forward to a resolution in the form of transparency and the adoption of appropriate legislation to help ensure that individual rights are protected. »