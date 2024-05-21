Travel boldly into the future | Culture & Leisure

In 1970, President Richard Nixon signed the Controlled Substances Act, banning the use of many psychedelics in the United States.

Psychedelics like LSD and psilocybin were considered Schedule 1 drugs, along with marijuana, cocaine and heroin. Psychedelics were considered to have no recognized medical use, and possession of these drugs carried long prison sentences. Legislation has significantly hampered research into the potential therapeutic uses of psychedelics for decades,

Fifty-four years later, the tide has turned significantly and a whole new conversation around psychedelic herbal medicines is being initiated by the government, the medical community, and citizens interested in the healing powers of psychedelics.

This conversation takes center stage at the Wheeler Opera House May 31 and June 1 during the second annual Aspen Psychedelic Symposium. Presented by Aspen Public Radio, Healing Advocacy Fund and Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, the event expanded to two days after last year's inaugural one-day event.

The symposium includes 26 speakers, six panel discussions, several film screenings, cocktails and a resource center. The program offers a deep dive into the tradition, science, and advocacy behind the integration of psychedelic herbal medicines into modern culture. Throughout the two days, panels will feature researchers, scientists, doctors and other experts working in the field from Colorado and around the world, alongside people who have had life-changing experiences through the use of psychedelics.

There are so many different angles to talk about psychedelics, said Breeze Richardson, executive director of Aspen Public Radio. We really worked hard to make sure there were lots of different points of view in the room. We bring a different level of consciousness to this movement which has been largely underground. International voices are ringing out that are really leading this conversation on a global scale, but also lifting up our neighbors so that we can have an informed dialogue on a local level.

The push to start the conversation about psychedelic herbal medicines in the Aspen community comes on the heels of 2022 legislation at the state level regarding these substances called natural medicine.

Oregon was the first state to venture into the legal use of psychedelics by passing Measure 109 in 2020 which allowed for the supervised administration of psilocybin at licensed service centers.

Colorado went even further when voters approved Proposition 122, also called the Natural Medicine Health Act, in the November 2022 midterm elections. The state's passage of this ballot measure decriminalized possession and personal use of psilocybin and psilocin, which are the psychoactive chemicals found in psychedelic mushrooms and several other plant-based psychedelic substances for Coloradans 21 and older.

In 2023, lawmakers began rolling out their plan to implement and regulate decriminalized natural medicine. State Sen. Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, introduced a bill to help state agencies more effectively implement the natural medicine health law. Senate Bill 290 was signed and approved by Governor Jared Polis on May 23, 2023.

It clarified decriminalization and established legal penalties for violations. The bill also places the regulatory and licensing authority under the Department of Revenue through a new Natural Medicine Division and creates the Natural Medicine Advisory Council to study drug-related issues psychedelics and make recommendations to regulatory authorities.

Many aspects of the bill assign responsibilities similar to those for regulating marijuana, with the main difference being that the sale of psychedelic drugs is not permitted; these substances will not be available for purchase in any dispensary.

SB 290 also established protections for indigenous spiritual and religious practices that have long incorporated many natural medicine substances.

The passage of this legislation comes at a time when research is breaking new ground on the mental health benefits of psychedelic herbal treatments, leading to a shift in public perception of psychedelics. Richardson believes the symposium continues Aspen's legacy as a cultural and ideological center.

For 75 years, Aspen has been known as a cultural center largely due to the work of Elizabeth and Walter Paepcke, who saw Aspen as a place to confront and celebrate ideas, Richardson said. But it's also about honoring this special place we live in and the shared culture through actions and stories.

The symposium will begin Friday morning with keynote remarks from Zach Leary, stepson of famed 1960s LSD advocate Timothy Leary, followed by a discussion on the cultural and spiritual roots of herbal and psychedelic drugs and the way in which ancestral traditions continue to shape our relationship with these substances.

Other Friday highlights included Roaring Fork Valley resident Jim Harris explaining how psychedelics have transformed the rehabilitation of local mountain athletes. The discussion Neuropharmacology: Psychedelics on the Brain explores the potential for psychedelic healing beyond the mind, including impacts on physical therapy and disability.

Saturday's discussion Psychedelic Integration: Science and Support reveals the transformative potential of psychedelic experiences beyond the trip itself with experts Dr. Gl Dlen and Zach Leary, who highlight the importance of post-integration practices. -travel to maximize therapeutic benefits.

Psychedelic Healing and Community Empowerment: Navigating State Access Models in Oregon and Colorado explores opportunities and challenges as Oregon and Colorado prepare to introduce a state-regulated therapeutic access model 'State for psilocybin mushrooms. This panel will examine what is possible as communities seek to ethically integrate legal access to psychedelic healing.

Richardson said she hopes the event will reignite and encourage dialogue on issues little known to the general public.

I hope someone attends one of the amazing panels and wants to talk about it and comes out into the lobby to learn more about the areas of discussion that interest them,” she said. It's about reinforcing the idea that curiosity is good and lifelong learning is awesome. And how can we continue to contribute as a leader of this community to an ecosystem that encourages us to learn, grow and be curious.

Tickets are $100 per person for the full two-day event, with day passes available for $60 each, as organizers aim to provide affordable access to the conversation.