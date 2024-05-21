Will Hollywood workers leave town as local studio productions decline?

There's no business like show business, but in Los Angeles it feels like there's no business at all.

If that sounds melodramatic, consider this: The Art Directors Guild, a union representing about 3,000 film workers, including set designers, art directors and many other artists, is refuse to consider new candidates because 75% of its active members are unemployed. Guild pessimism is a reaction to The decline of Hollywood which is reaching a critical point for the industry and Southern California.

When the 2023 Writers' Strike ended, many of us in the industry felt excited about new opportunities and returning to work. But the production has not yet returned to pre-strike figures . I couldn't wait to start pitching, only to discover that it was harder than ever to hire staff, put a new series into production, or even get into a room to pitch.

While commiserating with other writers and other film workers in Southern California, I discovered that I was not the only one having trouble finding work. Virtually everyone I spoke to in the industry had a similar story: They felt like fewer productions were being greenlit, which meant less work for thousands of people, and that the shows that were happening are increasingly performed outside of Los Angeles.

Production has been moving away from Hollywood since the 1950s, but the effects have never been more apparent than today. Other parts of the United States, Canada and Europe have steadily increased their incentives to attract TV shows and movies, leaving California in the dust. Georgia (which is where many Marvel TV shows and movies are filmed ) offers up to 30% in transferable tax credits on film and television production costs, plus an additional 10% surcharge on the basic tax credit if the project includes a Georgian promotional logo. Cast, directors and crew prefer to stay close to home in Los Angeles to film, but it's difficult for studios to not afford to recoup a third of their money if they film outside California.

Our state is far behind in the arms race when it comes to tax relief.

Even though California lost a huge volume of production to other locations, there was still many film productions are underway In Los Angeles, before this year, there was enough work for many people to make a living in the industry. We were kept afloat by Peak TV: the glut of content demanded by the explosion of streaming services.

But 2022 was THE peak cutting edge TV . At the time, platforms like Netflix, Amazon and Apple TV were spending billions of dollars to generate content to attract new subscribers, resulting in 633 scripted series released that year . As streamers' focus shifted from subscriber growth to profitability, service prices increased and the number of new shows fell to 481 streaming in 2023, with a number expected to dip into the 300s a few years from now.

In other words, we were about to Really feeling the pain of losing productions to Georgia, Canada and Eastern Europe. And I'm not talking about us as artists and creators in the industry, I'm talking about us as all of California.

While television and film productions are slowly returning after writers' and actors' strikes, they are nowhere near the volume of 2022 and, for the most part, far from Los Angeles. Disney has 22 live-action films scheduled for production in 2024, with only three being filmed in California . Other studios such as Sony, Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures are following suit and moving the majority of their production dollars outside of California.

New York, already one of California's main competitors, just announced a considerable increase in its film tax credit program making filming in New York even more attractive.

Los Angeles has been a great partner for filmmakers for decades because of its sunshine, studios, and locations, all of which have built a critical mass of world-class local talent in front of and behind the camera. But now we must do more to keep Hollywood In Hollywood.

The California Film Commission, a state government agency, recently awarded $152 million in tax credits for 12 television projects. These $152 million represent expected to bring in $1.1 billion in revenue for the state's local workers and businesses while employing 2,300 crew members, 2,200 cast members and thousands of other background artists.

Since 2009, the commission's Film and Television Tax Credit program has incentivized 33 television series to locate in California. Biggest move achieved is the Amazon Fallout series, which was lured away from New York and is expected to generate $153 million in eligible expenses (money spent on crew and staff salaries, locations and rentals within the state of California) and employs approximately 170 cast and crew members. The program has a budget of $1.55 billion over five years, which will run through 2030-31.

Can we do better than this? We'll have to do this if we want to remain the center of film production employment, maintain a strong and vibrant workforce, and keep the billions in revenue. flowing into our economy of the film industry.

If Southern California productions fall below a critical level for too long, critical industry talent will disappear, along with enormous amounts of revenue. Convincing studios to film here would become much more difficult if we couldn't offer a strong pipeline of local film workers, film talent, and local businesses that support the entertainment industry.

That's why the California Film Commission and its Los Angeles counterpart, FilmLA, should act now, before it's too late. These agencies and other government bodies should significantly improve incentives to retain our current shows and attract new productions to Los Angeles. Let's keep the show going and make sure the show doesn't go on without us.

Ivan Ehlers is a writer, artist and filmmaker as well as a contributor to the New Yorker, Mad Magazine and the Wall Street Journal.