Popular breakfast in Naples, lunch restaurant Poached Closure
Poached, the family-owned daytime cafe owned by husband/wife Kenneth Vandereecken and Brandi Lostracco at the Galleria Shoppes in Vanderbilt since 2011, will close its doors on May 28, and it's not by choice.
“I thank everyone who supported us and I hope the people who come to this space appreciate everyone as much as we do,” Lostracco said.
We spent all this time developing relationships with everyone in the community: the schools, the fire department, the police. We consider ourselves a full part of this community, and to be told and shown that all of this can be put aside is shocking and surprising.
When the couple was six months from the expiration of their lease, Vandereecken sent an email and text message to Vanderbilts' Galleria Shoppes management company, asking to see the terms of the lease extension, because for a business, you need to be able to budget everything well in advance and plan. for your future.
At the beginning of the year, we were trying to get an extension on our lease; it is in our lease that we benefit from an optional five-year extension.
An “absolutely ridiculous” sleight of hand
Galleria's leasing broker could not be reached for comment.
Lostracco describes receiving responses saying the owners are on vacation and will be back in two weeks.
Two weeks later and for months Vandereecken tried to contact us again and was told the owners were still on vacation and would not return for two weeks.
She called this absolutely ridiculous, happening again and again after more than six requests.
Shortly after, they received an email stating that to view the extension agreement, they would need to stay open until 7 p.m. daily and remove some outdoor tables.
These tables, she said, had been there for 13 years and had not caused a problem until now. Removing them wasn't a big deal.
The biggest problem was meeting the 7 p.m. closing requirement.
Being open until 7pm as a breakfast-lunch restaurant is pretty crazy. We would have to hire a whole staff, create a new menu and double our inventory on everything.
That wasn't an option for the couple, so with the leasing company's permission, they sought a buyer with late-night dining experience.
This way our staff, who have been with us forever, would still be protected and we would still be here.
They found a buyer pretty quickly with Jamie Stalowski who owns La Fontanella in Bonita Springs and Fort Myers, and Blanc in Fort Myers.
For Stalowski, the appeal of Poached was that it was a fantastic company. We have a lot of things to do in the evenings and we wanted to get into the breakfast business. Their opening hours don't coincide with ours, so that was the first thing to do.
The other?
The Poacheds Bonita Springs location is literally on the other side of the wall from La Fontanellas. So in terms of expanding our restaurant group, it was a solid business decision.
The management company's leasing department accepted the transfer of ownership and approved Stalowski's rental application via a Jan. 25 email. However, he requested that the menu change so that it does not conflict with other exclusives at the center.
Although he was flexible about changing the name and style of Poached if necessary, he constantly asked the rental team if the breakfast service would be allowed to continue.
I didn't want to lose the goodwill of these customers.
A week later, the management company informed Stalowski that approval was not moving forward and told him he could take a chance when the vacated space came on the market.
Stalowski was perplexed because he had already received the approval letter via email.
I asked them if they didn't want to be poached there? They didn't say one way or another.
He also said he was not offered the opportunity to negotiate a price per square foot.
They didn't know what I was willing to pay or if I was willing to double the price of their acreage. They had no idea because we didn't even get there, Stalowski said.
And after?
No longer having a restaurant of its own, Lostracco has no idea.
They had sold their Pebblebrooke Plaza location because staffing at three locations post-pandemic was problematic. That space is now called Yolk Café, and she said it's still going well with the same staff.
The couple are in shock and our aim is to ensure that all our staff find employment in the region. It's a terrible time of year to ask favors from friends in the hospitality industry because they usually let people down.
She described her team as “a wonderful asset to the community.”
Check it out:Meet the fabulous women of Bayshore Drive, who make it the coolest neighborhood in Naples
Neapolitan restaurants:What are the oldest remaining when the Old Naples Pub closes on May 31?
Poached remains open daily for breakfast and lunch in Naples from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. until May 28. The Bonita Springs location, owned by Stalowski, offers the same menu and daily hours.
Food and food writer Diana Biederman was a fan of Poached pancakes. The restaurant was the setting for our theme team's first in-person meeting after Hurricane Ian.
