Imran Khan explains why Aamir Khan doesn't attend award shows, says no one in the family is fond of glamour: We take our profession seriously | Bollywood News





What will it take to Amir Khan attend Bollywood awards? Probably the same one who will excite his nephew Imran Khan: honoring the true glitter of craftover. Imran, who made his return to the public eye after over a decade, explained why the family and its superstar Mom don't want to collect film awards. In a new episode of Chill Sesh with comedians Sapan Verma, Raunaq Rajani and Prashasti Singh, Imran was asked about the Khan family's lack of participation in Bollywood award ceremonies, which he said was due to fact that no one in the family grew up with glamour. Of the industry. “I grew up in a family of people who were dedicated to the profession but none of them were seduced by the pomp and fame. What I was always taught was, “We take our craft seriously, we put our hearts into it, the rest is sprinkled on top, which is what you shouldn't be in love with.” » Aamir stopped attending Bollywood award shows in the 90s and expressed his stance on them. He had told Indianexpress.com earlier in an interviewhow “awards for commercial films have no value” for him. In the video, Imran Khan also explained how awards are given to movie stars just because they are available in the city when the event is taking place. Imran said he experienced this when a series of his award shows were scheduled after his debut film Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na in 2008. “Right after my first film came out, we went through this phase. They don't talk about it directly, they will ask: “Are you free on such and such a date?” So if you say maybe, they will follow, “Achcha if you come then…'They don't want to come out and talk directly about this thing. So there were a bunch of these things that I found weird,” he added. Imran Khan was last seen on the big screen in Katti Batti, starring Kangana Ranaut in 2015. The actor is in talks with several filmmakers to focus on his comeback project. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

