How to get free tickets to the reopening concert and tours at Michigan Central Station today





Registration for a concert and free tours of the newly restored Michigan Central Station in Detroits Corktown begins Tuesday for the general public. Ford Motor Company has been restoring the old Detroit railroad depot for six years. Now, with the building scheduled to open on June 6, 2024, residents will have the chance to mark the reopening with free events. The 11-day celebration includes an outdoor concert, open hours and more. Here's what's planned and how to register. Mid Michigan OPEN Celebration On June 6, Michigan Central will kick off the festivities with Michigan Central OPEN live, a 90-minute outdoor concert in front of The Station headlined by well-known Detroit musical artists. We don't know who the artists will be. The show will feature short films, appearances from local leaders and creators telling stories of innovation and culture from across the city and region. From June 7 to 16, Michigan Central will host its open houseoffering a first glimpse of the historic ground floor of the station through a range of exhibitions, entertainment, art and much more. The Michigan Centrals art program will also feature art installations, including a new iteration of Reddymades me + you, a critically acclaimed interactive sculpture specifically for Michigan Central. Following its reopening event in June, The Station will begin a phased reactivation of the building over the coming months and years as restaurants, retailers and other business and community partners take up residence. The first floor will be open to the public for tours on Fridays and Saturdays through August. Expanded hours will be announced for the fall, when the first phase of commercial activations opens to the public. Tickets: Registration for OPEN Live and OPEN House started online at michigancentral.com May 17 for the neighbors surrounding The Station, and on May 21 for the general public, from noon. Click here for more information. Michigan Central Station closed in 1988 and was purchased by Ford in 2018. —> Related: Workers find 108-year-old letter in bottle during Michigan Central Station renovation

