OpenAI vs. Scarlett Johansson: Why Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson was left 'shocked, angry and in disbelief' with OpenAI's latest ChatGPT demo





Last week, OpenAI showed his new ChatGPT 4o , and people were impressed by the user-friendliness and attractiveness of AI. Many thought it looked like Samantha, the AI ​​character played by Scarlett Johansson in the film “She”. While the people at OpenAI have denied that her chatbot sounds like Johansson, the actress herself finds her voice “strangely similar” to hers, even though she told the company boss: Sam Altman “no” twice when asked to be the voice of their AI.

The voice in question, called “Sky”, was part of OpenAI's big reveal of ChatGPT 4o last week. OpenAI says Sky's voice belongs to another professional actress and was not an impersonation of Johansson. But when Johansson heard it, she was stunned. “It looked so much like mine that my closest friends and the media couldn’t tell the difference,” she said. The actor was “shocked, angry and in disbelief.”

Johansson said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman contacted her last September about ChatGPT. “He told me he thought that by giving voice to the system, I could bridge the gap between tech companies and creatives and help consumers feel comfortable with the seismic shift regarding humans and nature. 'AI,' his statement read. “After careful consideration and for personal reasons, I declined the offer.”

However, when OpenAI introduced its GPT-4o model last week, it included a voice assistant called “Sky” that Johansson told friends, family and the public looked exactly like him. “Mr. Altman even insinuated that the similarity was intentional, tweeting a single word 'she' – a reference to the film in which I voiced a cat system, Samantha, who forms an intimate relationship with a human,” a- she writes.

Altman contacted his agent two days before the ChatGPT 4o demo, asking him to reconsider, but released the system before he could respond.

OpenAI agreed to remove the “Sky” voice, and Johansson reiterated the same in his statement. She has since hired legal counsel who has sent letters to OpenAI requesting an explanation of how the “Sky” voice was created.

Altman apologized for not communicating better with Johansson and reiterated that the voice was never intended to sound like his.

“Sky's voice is not Scarlett Johansson's, and it was never intended to sound like her. We cast the voice actor behind Sky's voice before we approached Ms. Johansson,” Altman said in a statement. Out of respect for Ms. Johansson, we have discontinued the use of Sky's voice in our products. We apologize to Ms. Johansson for not communicating better.

The incident has again raised concerns about possible misuse of AI technology and the need to better protect the rights of individuals in the face of rapid advances in AI. Johansson highlighted the importance of transparency and appropriate legislation to protect people's image, work and identity in the era of deepfakes and AI-generated content.

“At a time when we are all grappling with deep fakes and with protecting our own image, our own work, our own identity, I think these are issues that deserve absolute clarity. I look forward with “I look forward to a resolution in the form of transparency and the adoption of appropriate legislation to help ensure the protection of individual rights,” Johansson said.

