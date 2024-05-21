'Bollywood Actor' Gautam Gambhir's Answer to Why He Doesn't Smile Goes Viral – WATCH





Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir often finds himself in the news for different reasons, sometimes even for things that have nothing to do with his profession. Known for his solemn and straightforward demeanor, Gautam Gambhir recently explained why “he is always intense” when playing or involved in cricket. Gambhir is currently plying his trade as the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Gautam Gambhir led the Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL championships in 2012 and 2014. Making an appearance on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel for an episode of 'Kutti Stories with Ash', Gautam Gambhir discussed several cricket-related topics, and some even unrelated to cricket. . Read – Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short expected to be traveling reserves for Australia in T20 World Cup 2024 Gautam Gambhir responded to criticism regarding his serious attitude on Ashwin's YouTube channel. He stressed that his priority was to win, not to entertain with smiles, as that is the nature of his profession. “I don't understand. You know, sometimes when people talk about him, he doesn't smile, he doesn't laugh, he's always intense, he's always grumpy, he always walks on the edge, he always has the face People don't come to see me smile, unfortunately, people come to see me win. That's the kind of business we do,” Gambhir said on 'Kutti Stories with Ash.' . “People don’t come to see me smile, they come to see me win” A connection ending in S2 of #KuttiStorieswithAsh. A fiery and shattering “No Holds Barred” conversation with GG, where he expresses what he thinks. A MUST-SEE INTERVIEW. VIDEO OUT NOW! https://t.co/VuRYS8DGRa pic.twitter.com/zRG8cUzr1H – Crikipidea (@crikipidea) May 20, 2024 He said that as a cricketer, his goal is to return to a winning dressing room, which is naturally happy. Gambhir emphasized his commitment to fighting for himself and his teammates in the spirit of the game and vowed to continue this approach for as long as he is involved in cricket. “I'm not in entertainment. I'm not a Bollywood actor and I'm not in business. I'm a cricketer. My job is to come back to a winning box office. And fortunately, unfortunately, a winning dressing room is a good dressing room, I have the right to fight for myself, to fight for my teammates and to do everything I can in the spirit of the game to try to beat the opposition. everything I have learned to do. I will probably do it until the last day of my life, if I am involved in cricket he said. “I don't understand when people say he's too tough and plays a certain way. Yes, I play a certain way because it helps me play to the best of my abilities. C That’s my characteristic because for me it’s a “I’m obsessed with winning, and I’m actually obsessed with winning. What's wrong ? I’m actually obsessed with winning, that’s the problem I have,” added the KKR mentor.

