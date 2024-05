Son Ye-jin set to become an actress at Bucheon Film Festival

FEATURED ACTOR Recently confirmed to star in Park Chan-wookthe new film of “The Axe”, the Korean film Son Ye-jin is defined as the subject of Bucheon International Fantasy Festival (BiFan) is the annual focus on actors. Previous winners include Jeon Do-yeon, Jung Woo-sung, Kim Hye-soo, Seol Kyung-gu and Choi Min-sik. Son who was the star of a hit TV series”Crash landing on you“, has varied credits that include “A Moment to Remember”, “The Art Of Seduction” in 2005; an eccentric woman married to two husbands in “My Wife Got Married” in 2008; and as a fiery pirate in “The Pirates” and the 2016 hit “The Last Princess”. These have earned him more than 50 awards, including the Prime Minister's Commendation, three Grand Bell Awards (2003, 2014, 2016), six Baeksang Arts Awards (2003, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2017, 2020), five Blue Dragon Film Awards (2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2016) and two Korean Film Critics Association Awards. She was also named Best Actress at the Asia Pacific Film Festival for her performance in “April Snow.” The contemporary retrospective, titled “One and Only Son Ye-jin,” will include screenings of some of his representative films, the release of a booklet commemorating the actors, a mega-discussion session and a photo exhibition. She is also expected to walk the red carpet on the opening night of the festival. The festival takes place from July 4 to 14. SOUVENIRS FROM MALAYSIA KG Global Media's AXN teamed up with Tourism Malaysia to create the 'Unfading Memoirs' series. Aimed at showcasing Malaysia's rich cultural tapestry and breathtaking landscapes, the show takes the form of travelogues across Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Sabah and Sarawak. The show is hosted by Justin Bratton and actor Selina Lo (“Boss Level”, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”) alongside Erwan Heussaff, passionate about gastronomy and travel. Launching on AXN in July, the show will be complemented by user-generated content initiatives, through which viewers can share their own travel experiences. Founded by former Sony executives Andy Kaplan And George DogKC Global Media Asia operates premium pay TV channels in Southeast Asia and Korea, including AXN, animation channel Animax, South Korean channel ONE and Japanese entertainment channel GEM. EYE Digital Marketing Company Dexter Creamwhich is a subsidiary of Korean content company Studio Dexter signed a commercial agreement with AI registrationwhich operates the celebrity image licensing platform CeleVu, to promote artificial intelligence Technology alliance (IA) and joint sales. The two companies will develop generative AI assistants and hyper-personalized marketing.

