From Ananya Panday to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 5 Bollywood Divas Who Inspired Us to Cut Our Hair Short

It is often believed that long hair is a symbol of beauty for women. Many also consider it more feminine. But this is obviously not true. In fact, there are many divas in the Hindi film industry who have time and again made us want to cut our hair and adopt a short hairstyle like them. The latest addition to the list is the one and only, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Bollywood Divas Who Wore Short Hairstyles

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

At the Bvlgari Aeterna event held in Italy, global icon PeeCee debuted her bob hairstyle. In her latest social media post, the actor revealed that she had her hair cut before the event because her Serpenti Aeterna necklace, made of 140-carat diamonds, deserved a better view.

Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Bvlgari event

Critical I say

Shortly after finishing There's such confusion in my body, Kriti got her hair cut. As she swayed in short beach waves, the actor shared, “If only dropping one character and moving on to the next one was as easy as cutting my hair!” . We Think This Hair Transformation Was For Her Movie Crew

Yami Gautam Dhar

In 2018, Yami Gautam Dhar cut his long hair for the character of RAW undercover agent Pallavi Sharma in Uri: The surgical strike (2019). Well, it suited his character perfectly and we can all agree that the actor looked very cute in this new look.

Sarah Ali Khan

During her 2023 vacation in London, Sara Ali Khan debuted her short hair with a photo on social media. Like all the characters she plays on screen, Sara pulled off her chic hairstyle like a boss.

Ananya Blacksmith

This was during the promotional frenzy for his 2022 film Liger that Ananya Panday cut her hair short. Her naturally straight locks looked quite stylish on the actor. Later in Kho gaye hum kahan (2023), Ananya once again gave us solid inspiration on how to wear short hair with her curly hairstyle as Ahana.

Ananya Panday wears short hair

Has our list managed to convince you to get your hair cut ASAP?