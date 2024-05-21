Israel-Gaza conflict: Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says former Shortland Street actor's hunger strike a 'true disgrace' and defends government response





“Innocent children are being killed by the thousands. Israel has violated international law for decades with total impunity granted by Western governments like New Zealand,” the actor said in a press release. He also made three demands of the New Zealand government, including withdrawing our troops from the Red Sea, stopping the New Zealand company Rakon from supplying components for weapons used by Israel and resuming and then doubling of humanitarian funding for UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency). Alexander then called the prime minister directly saying that Christopher Luxon was choosing to send support for more bombs while freezing aid to starving Palestinians. It's a shame”. But in chatting with AM co-host Lloyd Burr on Tuesday, Luxon defended his answer. He added that it was “a real shame” that Alexandre felt the need to go on hunger strike. “I think it's a real shame that he thinks that's his course of action because I'm actually very proud of the New Zealand government's response,” Luxon told Burr. “I think we've been incredibly sensible and constructive, and we've been calling for peace in this situation for some time and this is an opportunity for me to say what we actually did because I want people to understand it .” The prime minister said the government had been calling for a ceasefire for months, calling on Hamas to release the hostages and calling on Israel to adhere to international law and open access to aid. “We also increased our own humanitarian aid by $17 million beyond the $1 million from UNRWA that we usually give each year and which went to the Red Cross and world food programs. “We also called for peace and stability in the region and supported the increased participation of the Palestinian state in the United Nations a few weekends ago.” Luxon said he believed New Zealand had been “very consistent in their position”. “We've done it individually as a country, but also in concert with Canada and sometimes with Australia.” Luxon said he believed the government had defended and expressed New Zealand's values ​​incredibly well during the conflict. “I think the things he is [Alexander] mentioned, there could be a misunderstanding or incorrect understanding of the real issues and what we actually did. “We have dramatically increased our aid to the region, we have called for peace and negotiations, and we have very strict controls on exports from defense companies that sell defense equipment to certain countries. “I think we did the right thing,” he concluded. Watch the full interview above.

