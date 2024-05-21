Hollywood Car Into Building – NBC 6 South Florida





A woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her car into a building in Hollywood early Tuesday morning. Video shows a gray 2014 Audi with extensive damage and concrete debris on it after crashing into the side of a wholesale flooring depot located at 22nd Avenue North and Sheridan Street around 3 a.m. . NBC6 cameras captured the moment a woman was taken out of the ambulance on a stretcher and taken to the hospital. Hollywood Fire confirmed the driver was transported to Memorial Hospital and a structural engineer was contacted to inspect the building for safety. It's unclear how the driver ended up so far off the road and onto the side of the building, but a witness told NBC6 he saw the car speeding down the street before hitting the railroad tracks and take off, crashing into the building. This is not the first time that a car has entered this same sector. In 2021, a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Sheridan Street when it approached a railroad track and took off. Once airborne, the vehicle landed approximately 50 feet from the tracks and struck a curb, causing the vehicle to lose control and travel an additional 300 feet before colliding with the unoccupied building at 2201 Sheridan Street in Hollywood. Every time, same thing, same scenario on the train tracks, speeding across the lawn and hitting us, Sharon Ciavatto, the store owner, told NBC6. According to Ciavatto, she first received a call around 2 a.m. from the alarm company telling her that there was a burglar in the store, before receiving a call from the police telling her that a car had been hit his building. “My son could have been there, the guy that works for me could have been there. The customers could have been there, so thank God it's just a building,” Ciavatto said. The crash remains under investigation, NBC6 awaits further information on the condition of the driver and the safety of the building. This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/female-driver-hospitalized-after-crashing-into-hollywood-building/3315879/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos