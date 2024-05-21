Bollywood's biggest flop film, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, made on a budget of Rs 45 crore, earned only Rs.





The special effects for “Drona” were done by EyeQube, led by Charles Darby and David Bush. It also featured Indian martial arts including Kalaripayattu, Chhau, Gatka and sword fighting.

Many Bollywood films have broken box office revenue records. But others are such disasters that it becomes difficult to recover from them even years after their release. Today we are going to tell you about one such Bollywood film starring superstars like Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Kay Kay Menon among others. However, it is turned out to be such a box office disaster that it couldn't even make back its budget. Abhishek Bachchan played the role of a superhero in this film but this turned out to be one of his biggest flop films. We are talking about the movie 'Drona' which was released in 2008 and was directed by Goldie Behl. It was the first time Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan played mother and son on the big screen. The public was waiting for the film a lot but this proved disappointing. Reports indicate that near 60 VFX experts worked on "Drona" for more than 6 months with a team of 250 visual effects artists, animators, designers, painters and developers. Nevertheless As a result, "Drona" turned out to be a mega flop. The film, made on a budget of Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 15 crore and was declared a super flop. It wouldn't be wrong to say that 'Drona' is one of the most disastrous films of Bollywood. After 'Drona', Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra were later seen together in 'Friendly' which was a commercial success. The film also starred John Abraham in the lead role and is considered a cult classic.

