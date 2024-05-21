Entertainment
The Bear made Ayo Edebiri a Hollywood darling. Now she's making Hollywood her playground.
She's one of those rare talents that, in a world where we can't agree on bullshit, we can agree that Ayo Edebiri is outrageously talented, says Green. The two met through their mutual friend Boyce (aka Marcus). I remember thinking he was one of the funniest people I'd ever met, Green says of their presentation, during which he, Edebiri and Boyce went to watch No time to die At New York. A few months later, when Green saw Edebiri The bear After the screenings Boyce had shared with him, he immediately knew he wanted to cast her. I can't stress this enough: She doesn't take bad shots, Green says. She might take a bad shot [but] every choice she makes is cinematic. The film, which stars Juliette Lewis, Amber Midthunder and John Malkovich, was filmed in New Mexico. (I loved working with John, Edebiri says. “It felt like every day was drama school.) And then there was Ella McCay, a comedy by James L. Brooks starring Emma Mackey in the title role, with Albert Brooks, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rebecca Hall, Woody Harrelson and Kumail Nanjiani. The Rhode Island shoot was a reunion of sorts for Edebiri and Curtis, who crossed paths while Curtis played Carmy's mother in the second season of The bear. Although they had no scenes together, Edebiri was on set to observe series creator Christopher Storer as he directed Curtis' scenes.
We were sitting together on a staircase and talking about our love for acting, but also for directing, Curtis told me over the phone. Edebiri asked Curtis how she liked to be managed. I'm not an intellectual, so I don't need a lot of words; you could just whisper a color in my ear, which would then change my performance, Curtis had told Edebiri. The next day, between takes of the now famous dinner scene in the Fishes episode, Edebiri whispered purple to Curtis and walked away. What purple meant was wound, Curtis said, that color a wound takes. It was a very intimate moment between her and I believe that's the point of view they used in the show. It was incredible.
In Curtis, Edebiri saw the type of actor he would like to become, a veteran still eager to get the job done. They're not settled and they're not bored, she said. It comforts me because I hope that when I'm at this point in my life, if I'm lucky enough to have it, I'm still searching and questioning and excited.
The titular character in Ella McCay is a politician preparing to become governor. When I ask Edebiri what she thinks about the presidential election looming on the horizon, her answer is succinct: nervous. Outside of voting, she doesn't consider herself very politically engaged, but I think my standards are pretty high, she says. I grew up in a family where my parents were always volunteering at the polls and always making calls and stuff. I remember doing my homework in Elizabeth Warren and Obama's call centers.
Because she knows that activist is a very important label, it's not the one she gives herself. A lot of public figures come into this space, and then they're like, Wait, that's not what I do. So they leave and people get angry with them. [Or] they say things but in reality they don't say it [as] informed as they thought. It's a tricky thing.
Tit is written I meeting up for dinner and on Zoom with whom I've since exchanged texts about everything from mocktails to '80s dating show hilarity Love connectionis simply a matured version of who she was as a child, her best friend since third grade, Michelle Kim Nguyen, tells me. Ayo has always been a very eccentric, dynamic, energetic and interesting person. We grew up watching celebrities and it almost feels like they come from another world. Walking down the street with Ayo and hearing someone shout Yes, Chef is so funny. The fact that she's the same person she's always been makes things even stranger.
As much as Edebiri relishes this period of his life and the current pace of his career, going, going, going, going, going, going, going, going, going, going, going, going, going, going, going, going, going, going, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, pace of his career, the idea of having more time to scrapbook, put together 3D sushi puzzles, and watch murder mysteries sounds nice. I have great taste, she says of her hobbies and interests. I don't know if I have good or bad taste, but I have a lot of it. Slowing down is not a negative thing for me. When I think about people whose careers I admire, there are ebbs and flows.
In the midst of the award shows, photo shoots and interviews Edebiri was doing last year, when she was feeling overwhelmed, she had a conversation with another actor. She keeps his name secret but not his advice: He told me, “Just remember why you’re doing this; remember the real reason you're doing this, and you'll be fine.
Why are you doing all this? I ask.
Because I like this.
