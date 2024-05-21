Rocking Rickshaw: Singapore's Bollywood paradise expands with star partnerships





The Indian film industry, known for its glamour, dynamism and sense of drama, is one of the largest cinematic hubs in the world. To capture this essence in upcoming Bollywood films, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is actively seeking collaborations with prominent Indian film production companies. This initiative highlights the strong affection that Singaporeans have for Bollywood films. Singapore is already famous for its hawker cuisine and vibrant restaurants, which offer a variety of exciting dining experiences. Among these, Rocking Rickshaw stands out as a unique brand that combines delicious food with the magic of Bollywood. Rocking Rickshaw is one of those hotspots that embodies the spirit of Bollywood. It serves as a promotional partner for many Bollywood stars and films. Recently, celebrities like Ayushman Khurana, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor have joined hands with Rocking Rickshaw to promote their films. These partnerships highlight the café's role in connecting Singaporean Bollywood fans with the Indian film industry. Anil, the founder of Rocking Rickshaw, focuses on creating unique experiences for customers. He considers the cafe a sanctuary for both leisure and entertainment, blending the allure of Bollywood with gourmet cuisine. Anil recalls the humble beginnings of Rocking Rickshaw, from a small outlet that caught the attention of Kallang Wave Mall, paving the way for its expansion. He also mentions organizing live Indian music shows and working together to promote films to give customers a true Bollywood experience. With its diverse menu, lively ambiance and the infectious energy of Hindi cinema, Rocking Rickshaw is a paradise for fans of Indian cuisine and Bollywood. The cafe evokes the charm of an Indian rickshaw ride, offering “wholesome entertainment” through sporting events, live Bollywood music, open mic nights and fusion dishes. Situated on the bustling streets of Singapore, the cafe's decor features iconic Bollywood scenes and music, creating a nostalgic and familiar environment for Indian tourists and locals alike. Additionally, Rocking Rickshaw is expanding its horizons by partnering with Indian Bollywood music groups for its outlets in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, thereby enhancing its music offering and cementing its status as a Bollywood Rock Café.

