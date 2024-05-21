Scarlett Johansson vs. OpenAI: Actor says ChatGPT's voice is 'eerily similar' to hers. 5 points to know about controversies | Tendency





Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson recently criticized OpenAI over a ChatGPT voice that she says sounds eerily similar to her own. According to reports, she also said that she was forced to hire legal counsel to have the voice removed from ChatGPT. Following this, the company removed the voice called Sky, saying it had done so out of respect for Ms Johansson. Scarlett Johansson vs. OpenAI: Tech company removed ChatGPT voice called Sky. (Reuters, AP) Here's a quick timeline of how things went down: Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! 1. What does Scarlett Johansson accuse OpenAI of? In a personal statement, Scarlett Johansson said that OpenAI initially contacted her to use her voice in their project. However, after careful consideration, she declined the offer to voice the chatbot herself. On May 20, the actor accused the tech company of using a voice strikingly similar to his. Last September, I received an offer from Sam Altman, who wanted to hire me to express the current ChatGPT 4.0 system, Johansson said in a statement, reported the edge. “Nine months later, my friends, family and the general public have all noticed how much the new system called 'Sky' looks like me,” she added. 2. Sam Altman is Scarlett Johansson's claim Sky's voice is not Scarlett Johanssons', and it was never intended to sound like hers. We chose the voice actor behind Sky's voice before any communication with Ms. Johansson, OpenAI CEO Sam told The Verge in a statement. 3. Scarlett Johansson's legal threat As a result of their actions, I was forced to hire legal counsel, who wrote two letters to Mr. Altman and OpenAI, explaining what they had done and asking them to detail the exact process by which they created the Sky voice. Therefore, OpenAl reluctantly agreed to remove the voice of “Sky,” Scarlett Johansson said in a statement. Sky has now been replaced by another voice called Juniper. 4. Sam Altman explains why OpenAI removed Sky Out of respect for Ms. Johansson, we have suspended the use of Sky's voice in our products. We are sorry to Ms. Johansson for not having communicated better, Sam Altman told the Verge. 5. Scarlett Johansson on the era of deepfakes and AI In his statement, the actor also said: “At a time when we are all grappling with deepfakes and protecting our own image, our own work, our own identity, I think these are questions that deserve absolute clarity. I look forward to a resolution in the form of transparency and the adoption of appropriate legislation to help ensure that individual rights are protected. What do you think of this controversy between Scarlett Johansson and OpenAI?

