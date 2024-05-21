Vehicle crashes into building in Hollywood; driver in critical condition – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) – A vehicle crashed into a business in Hollywood, leaving a woman in critical condition. Shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday, 911 dispatchers received a call about a vehicle that had crashed into a business, called Wholesale Flooring Depot, in the area of ​​Southwest 12th Avenue and Southwest 16th Street. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies, Hollywood Fire Department and Hollywood Police Department officers responded to the scene. The business owner said this is not the first time something like this has happened. They passed on the railway tracks, they were driving at high speed, explained the owner of the business. I crossed the lawn. He went straight to the point and hit us. Every time, same thing. Broward County needs to do something. Hollywood needs to do something. In the past three years, a car has crashed into her storefront and although she has managed to repair the damage from the last two incidents, she is unsure if she will be able to recover from this latest incident. It's crazy, it's crazy, she said. This should not be the case. First there, then there, now in the middle. The driver of a 2014 gray Audi was transported to Memorial Hospital in critical condition. According to BSO, the woman drove westbound on Sheridan Street at a high rate of speed, struck a sign and came to rest against the building. Well, at first, when I was talking to the police, I said, Oh, so it was another stolen car? The first two times it was a stolen car, she said. And then when they said no, it was a woman and she was in critical condition, so thank God it's just a building, and I feel really bad for this woman who might not survive it. Around 5 a.m., a tow truck was seen on scene to remove the car from the building. The accident caused extensive damage, leaving a huge hole in the building's wall and taking out an entire section of the building. Video footage from the scene showed the car with its hood mangled and the company's concrete wall completely destroyed. According to firefighters, a structural engineer was called to inspect the building to determine if it was safe to enter. Steven Deshazo, a man who witnessed the incident, described the scene as something out of an action movie. It sounded like a wrecking ball going through a building, he said. We heard a very fast car go by, at least 100 miles an hour, or so it sounded. Then we heard a loud noise and by the time we got here all the police and paramedics had arrived. Please check back with WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story. Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Join our newsletter for the latest news straight to your inbox

