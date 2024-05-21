CEC Entertainment appoints its financial director | Diving at the restaurant





Diving brief: CEC Entertainment, parent company of Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza, named Scott Drake as executive vice president and chief financial officer, the company said in a press release Monday.

Drake, who previously worked as CFO and Treasurer at Farmer Bros, has more than three decades of experience in financial transformation roles impacting operations, international franchise licensing, store unit growth and revenue management at site level.

CEC Entertainment also promoted three executives to new leadership positions within its operational and legal divisions. Dive overview: CEC Entertainment has recently expanded into new markets, expanding its global presence in various new markets including Australia, Suriname, The Dominican Republic, Qatar and Guyana during the last years. CEC also expanded its Peter Piper Pizza brand with additional fast food units. The company was open more trampoline areas also in Chuck E Cheese restaurants, expanding to 100 entertainment centers starting in February and under renovation. Drake, along with other executive appointments, will continue to support this growth. Drake will be responsible for creating a new revenue management system and team, and will manage finance functions, internal audit and real estate development. Scott's appointment comes at a pivotal time as our business rapidly evolves with more competition, higher costs, the need for more real-time information and effective revenue management, said David McKillips, President and CEO of CEC Entertainment. I am confident and excited to see us execute on our plans this year and know we are poised for another strong year of growth with the right leadership in place. Drake's experience includes a five-year stint at GameStop as senior vice president of finance and treasurer. He has also worked at 7-Eleven, PWC, Coca-Cola Enterprises, La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe and Arthur Anderson. Antonio Barron, who has been with CEC for nearly a decade, has been promoted to vice president of purchasing and gaming for Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza, consolidating the departments to accelerate gaming revenue and reduce costs, a indicated the company. Barron replaces Mike Johnson, who is retiring from his leadership role in the purchasing department. Barron oversaw the brand's innovation and new active play and entertainment installation strategies. Justin Lee became vice president, construction, design and installations after leading the company's national renovation program. It also helped reduce construction costs through value engineering efforts, the company said. Lee and Barron will continue to report to COO Randy Forsythe. David Deck, who has been with CEC for 25 years, has been promoted to executive vice president, general counsel and chief compliance officer. Deck previously led the company's legal, franchise and licensing efforts. He is considered an expert on safety and security within the ever-changing family entertainment industry, the company said.

