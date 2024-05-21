Actors talk about their representation at the Red Sea Women in Cinema panel in Cannes

For one of this year's Variety Global Conversations summits in Cannes, a group of leading actresses and filmmakers from around the world joined Variety Nick Vivarelli to explain how they got into the business, what motivates them, and some of the groundbreaking roles they've played.

Egyptian actress Salma Abu-Deif (“El-Asliyyin”) spoke about her recent role in the series “Highest Viewing Rate,” which tells the true story of a girl from a poor family who becomes obsessed with TikTok and uses the platform to escape him. daily life.

According to Abu-Deif, the show resonated with some traditionally strict Arab parents who watched it and gained a better understanding of some of the issues their children face. “I love seeing Arab parents say, 'Oh, maybe we need to listen to our kids, even if it goes against how we were raised or what we think the culture should be. be. » At the end of the day, culture is just an idea, you know?

Director and screenwriter Ramata Toulaye-Sy spoke about her first feature film “Banel & Adama”, screened at Cannes last year. Although she was born and raised in Paris, both of Toulaye-Sy's parents are Senegalese. This relationship is why she decided to film her debut in Senegal rather than France.

But filming in Senegal was not enough. Toulay-Sy wanted to escape expectations and make a love film set in the countryside. She explained her motivation: “Because I believe in African cinema, I think it is important to promote African cinema. I didn't want to make a stereotypical cliché and a naturalistic film about migration, oppression or terrorism.

Saudi actress Adwa Fahad spoke about her recent performance in “Within Sand,” about a girls' school in Jeddah that was burned down while students and staff were still inside. Local restrictions meant the girls could not go out during the day, and the man responsible for locking and unlocking the doors was having lunch when the fire broke out.

Asked about the impact of the film, Fahad replied: “The main reaction among women, mothers and young girls was that because they lived with these restrictions, they felt a connection to the story of the film. Each of them had a similar story in real life, that they couldn't leave the school without someone opening the door and escorting them out.

For Aseel Imran (“Wadima and Halima”), singing and acting are two sides of the same coin. She remembers that when she was a child, the first time she felt butterflies in her stomach was inspired not by a crush but by an Egyptian play starring Sherihan. “I remember it was magical for me. I knew back then what I wanted to be in the future.

Easier said than done, the young girl had to forge her father's signature to enter a singing competition, which earned her a place on a television show in Dubai. Luckily for Imran, her parents were supportive and she was able to take advantage of the opportunity and turn her appearance on the show into a career as both a singer and an actress.

Indian actress Kiara Advani opened up about one of her favorite roles, the romantic lead in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. The film tells the story of Katha, a girl who was sexually assaulted by her boyfriend but repressed the resulting trauma. After an arranged marriage to a man she doesn't know, she manages to confront these feelings thanks to the support of her new partner. “In many countries, I won't just say India, there is a lot of social stigma and the way society views sexual abuse has been repressed for years,” Advani said.

“When the film came out, the response we received from many people who had been through similar situations made us feel like their voices were being heard. It’s definitely a very humbling moment to be part of something so current and to see a different perspective,” she added.

Thai actor-model-singer Freen Sarocha Chankimha (“The Sign”) spoke about his role in “Gap: The Series,” one of Thailand's most popular series, which has over 900 million views times on YouTube.

“The series broke all the boundaries in Thailand because usually Thailand movie series are only seen in Thailand,” she argued. “But coming to Cannes and meeting fans from all over the world, from Brazil to Japan to Australia or even Europe, is something that has never existed in Thailand before.”

