Entertainment
Actors talk about their representation at the Red Sea Women in Cinema panel in Cannes
For one of this year's Variety Global Conversations summits in Cannes, a group of leading actresses and filmmakers from around the world joined Variety Nick Vivarelli to explain how they got into the business, what motivates them, and some of the groundbreaking roles they've played.
Egyptian actress Salma Abu-Deif (“El-Asliyyin”) spoke about her recent role in the series “Highest Viewing Rate,” which tells the true story of a girl from a poor family who becomes obsessed with TikTok and uses the platform to escape him. daily life.
According to Abu-Deif, the show resonated with some traditionally strict Arab parents who watched it and gained a better understanding of some of the issues their children face. “I love seeing Arab parents say, 'Oh, maybe we need to listen to our kids, even if it goes against how we were raised or what we think the culture should be. be. » At the end of the day, culture is just an idea, you know?
Director and screenwriter Ramata Toulaye-Sy spoke about her first feature film “Banel & Adama”, screened at Cannes last year. Although she was born and raised in Paris, both of Toulaye-Sy's parents are Senegalese. This relationship is why she decided to film her debut in Senegal rather than France.
But filming in Senegal was not enough. Toulay-Sy wanted to escape expectations and make a love film set in the countryside. She explained her motivation: “Because I believe in African cinema, I think it is important to promote African cinema. I didn't want to make a stereotypical cliché and a naturalistic film about migration, oppression or terrorism.
Saudi actress Adwa Fahad spoke about her recent performance in “Within Sand,” about a girls' school in Jeddah that was burned down while students and staff were still inside. Local restrictions meant the girls could not go out during the day, and the man responsible for locking and unlocking the doors was having lunch when the fire broke out.
Asked about the impact of the film, Fahad replied: “The main reaction among women, mothers and young girls was that because they lived with these restrictions, they felt a connection to the story of the film. Each of them had a similar story in real life, that they couldn't leave the school without someone opening the door and escorting them out.
For Aseel Imran (“Wadima and Halima”), singing and acting are two sides of the same coin. She remembers that when she was a child, the first time she felt butterflies in her stomach was inspired not by a crush but by an Egyptian play starring Sherihan. “I remember it was magical for me. I knew back then what I wanted to be in the future.
Easier said than done, the young girl had to forge her father's signature to enter a singing competition, which earned her a place on a television show in Dubai. Luckily for Imran, her parents were supportive and she was able to take advantage of the opportunity and turn her appearance on the show into a career as both a singer and an actress.
Indian actress Kiara Advani opened up about one of her favorite roles, the romantic lead in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. The film tells the story of Katha, a girl who was sexually assaulted by her boyfriend but repressed the resulting trauma. After an arranged marriage to a man she doesn't know, she manages to confront these feelings thanks to the support of her new partner. “In many countries, I won't just say India, there is a lot of social stigma and the way society views sexual abuse has been repressed for years,” Advani said.
“When the film came out, the response we received from many people who had been through similar situations made us feel like their voices were being heard. It’s definitely a very humbling moment to be part of something so current and to see a different perspective,” she added.
Thai actor-model-singer Freen Sarocha Chankimha (“The Sign”) spoke about his role in “Gap: The Series,” one of Thailand's most popular series, which has over 900 million views times on YouTube.
“The series broke all the boundaries in Thailand because usually Thailand movie series are only seen in Thailand,” she argued. “But coming to Cannes and meeting fans from all over the world, from Brazil to Japan to Australia or even Europe, is something that has never existed in Thailand before.”
Watch the full conversation above.
|
Sources
2/ https://variety.com/2024/film/global/red-sea-women-in-cinema-summit-cannes-1236011454/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Iranian President Raisi joined BRICS, called for abandoning the US dollar and pushed for a multipolar world
- Actors talk about their representation at the Red Sea Women in Cinema panel in Cannes
- Rahul Gandhi lashes out at PM Modi over Porsche crash in Pune, says 'Narendra Modi is creating two Indias…' India TV
- A letter to Jokowi, 1.5 million m3 of volcanic dust threatens
- Jacqueline Fernandez reveals new photos from Cannes 2024: I was nervous | Bollywood News
- KKR:26/0 (2.0) | Live cricket score | KKR vs SRH | ipl 2024
- Céline A/W 2024 men's show by Hedi Slimane
- Stock Market Today: Wall Street nears record highs in another quiet trading day
- Starfish Space signs $37.5 million contract with Space Force for on-orbit maintenance vehicles
- Stimulation improves hand function after spinal cord injury
- A 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Tokyo – News
- Imran Khan explains why Aamir Khan is MIA from award shows