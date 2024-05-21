Scores, songs and surprises: An evening with Phosphorescent

When it comes to writing music under his stage name Phosphorescent, Matthew Houck rarely collaborates. However, scoring a new Paul Schrader film was a different story.

I just need to be more solitary in how I do this. I'd like to be more collaborative, but I'm not ready, the Nashville, Tennessee-based country-folk singer-songwriter told the Daily Progress of his music-making process for Phosphorescent. I never show any of these songs to anyone until they're ready. I am very protective of them. The slightest thing could make them fall. They are fragile.

Writing the music for Oh, Canada, which opened Friday at the Cannes Film Festival, meant joining Schrader in the studio as the director's tale of a dying filmmaker danced for the last time with truth and regret poured out of a projector.

It was a super crazy and fun experience, Houck said, speaking by phone from a beautiful river in Texas, surrounded by dragonflies. I'm really proud of it.

The timing of the film's music wasn't ideal, as Houck was in the process of finishing Revelator, the new album he'll share with audiences at Charlottesville's Jefferson Theater on Thursday, but I couldn't pass it up, a- he declared.

Additionally, Houck could step aside once his role in the film was completed, without pressure or time commitment for touring, promotion and performances. It was a luxury Houck just wasn't used to, and he appreciated it.

It's really exciting to make music that doesn't have the Phosphorescent label, he said. It was nice to work on something that wasn't mine. I didn't have the responsibility of making the whole film.

Houck and his Australian-born romantic and business partner Jo Schornikow worked together in the studio to create the ideal soundscape for the film, in which Richard Gere plays an acclaimed documentarian who decides to grant one last interview to some of his students in cinema and shapes like a confessional, delving deep into the neglected personal life that withered in the shadow of his exceptional professional success.















Schrader weighed in on the musical choices he felt were right for the film, and working together led to exciting discoveries that enriched the impact of the story, Houck said.

I myself revisited old memories, Houck said, and he quickly realized that several songs from his first album, which no one knows at all, captured some of the emotions that Geres' character was trying to convey . Houck said Schrader liked them, so he recorded new versions for the film.

Schrader received a four-minute standing ovation at the end of the Friday screening in Cannes, according to reports from Variety. And Houck came away from the project with his own moving moments.

Working with Schornikow was a revelation for the usually reclusive songwriter. One of its songs appears on Revelator, Houck's eighth album and first in about six years, which he recorded over about six months in his Nashville home studio and released April 5 for his Verve Records debut.

If you are going to An evening with Phosphorescent Presented by WNRN 8 p.m. Thursday Jefferson Theater $32; $27.50 advance All ages jeffersontheater.com (800) 594-8499

After finishing a Phosphorescent album, I usually don't have a lot of unused songs. I use pretty much everything I write, Houck said.

Schornikow, on the other hand, had a standout songwriting that didn't quite fit with his most recent album, and when Houck heard the song, the emotional trajectory of his own project began to take over.

I write a lot of disappointing songs, to tell you the truth, Houck said. It doesn't seem sad to me to traffic in this sort of thing. Look, there's a lot of darkness out there.

He was working on an album that would acknowledge and embrace the interplay of light and dark. And then, speaking of disappointing songs, Houck said: Schornikow's The World is Ending emerged as the first song not written by Houck to appear on any of his albums.

My partner wrote that, Houck said softly, pride warming his voice. It was just an incredibly beautiful song. It didn't fit his album, but it fit perfectly with the album I was making. Honestly, it's like you start putting your antennae out and things start falling into place.















Another song, however, deserves credit for taking the album in the direction Houck dreamed of for the project. Revelator became the title track of his album and serves as something of an opener that sets the next eight songs into their arc. Houck said Revelator may be the best song he has written to date.