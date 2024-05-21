Ed Sheeran wows audiences with Bollywood dialogues on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Although we have seen Bollywood's best actors, singers and cricketers arrive on The Great Indian Kapil Show, the latest episode was nothing like we have ever seen. The guest was international pop star Ed Sheeran and the episode was a success. Ed delivered a performance of Shape of You with a bhangra twist, performed Bollywood dialogues and interacted with the audience.

For those who haven't seen the episode yet, Netflix shared a highlight on Instagram. The clip shows host Kapil Sharma asking Ed Sheeran to try out some famous Bollywood dialogues. When Kapil asked me, I got some very popular dialogues from Bollywood films. Are you going to try? Ed eagerly responded with a Yes.

He then tried his hand at several iconic lines, from Maa ka dodo piya hai toh sane aa to Pushpa jhukega nahi saala. Coming to Shah Rukh Khan's Bade Bade shehron mein choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai dialogue, Ed Sheeran also performed SRK's signature move and pulled it off like a pro.

Look here :

Next, Ed Sheeran recalled an incident from his past in which he did not know how to choose his career well. The singer mentioned that he originally wanted to become an actor. Initially, I also wanted to become an actor and I auditioned for this TV show. And it was playing with music. I was about sixteen years old. I got to the last ten people, he shared.

The singer also mentioned that he had thought that if he got the role, he would quit music. However, if he didn't get the role, he would quit acting. Eventually, Ed Sheeran stopped performing. Did you know that Ed Sheeran also appeared in Game of Thrones? Yes, it's true.

When Kapil Sharma asked him about the work he did before becoming famous, the singer replied: The only job I had was working in a bar, cleaning cutlery. They brought back all the cutlery for everyone who had eaten. And then I washed it, I dried it, that was it.

This episode was filmed during Ed Sheeran's visit to India in March.