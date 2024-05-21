Entertainment
Layoffs Hit Storied Animation Studio (Exclusive)
The long-awaited layoffs at Pixar Animation Studios have begun.
Today, executives of the famous company whose origins date back to the late Steve Jobs and which was acquired by Disney in 2006 will inform employees of the reductions, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. This is the largest restructuring in Pixar history, although senior management is not affected.
About 14 percent of Pixar's workforce, or about 175 employees, will be laid off. Before the cuts, about 1,300 people worked at the animation studio.
The layoffs are part of Disney chief Bob Iger's overall mandate to refocus on quality, rather than producing content for streaming, which was a priority for his successor, Bob Chapek. Disney executives have talked about a renewed focus on quality on numerous earnings calls this year, saying the company's creative teams are overstretched in the arms race to power streamers.
Pixar employees have known since January that layoffs were coming. If there is any comfort to be had, it is that the reductions are less than the 20 percent reported in January by some media outlets. Pixar is not left out either.
There were layoffs across Disney last year, but cuts at Pixar were delayed due to production schedules, according to sources. Pixar, led by Pete Docter, will no longer focus on direct-to-streaming series, but on its feature films. This excludes Win or losewhich is expected to debut later this year.
The once invincible animation studio suffered a major setback during the pandemic period when the Chapek regime decided to send Lucas, Soul And Turn red directly to Disney+ even though theaters had started to reopen or were in full recovery mode. And then its first post-COVID theatrical release, Light year was widely dismissed by critics and audiences, exposing Pixar to continued scrutiny.
Pixar received some good news last year with the release of Elementarywhich grossed nearly $500 million worldwide to become the biggest original animated film since Pixar's. coconut in 2017. It was also a streaming sensation.
And cinema owners have high hopes for Inside Out 2, which opens June 14 in North America (the trailer was the most-watched animated trailer in the company's history). Other upcoming films include next year's Elio And Toy Story 5 in 2026.
Pixar Chairman Jim Morris' full memo to staff Tuesday is below:
Hello everyone.
I've spoken to you several times over the last year about our upcoming move away from producing series for Disney+, returning to our focus on feature films, and the reduction in our team that would accompany it. That day has arrived, and while it comes as no surprise, it is one of the most difficult changes we have had to make, as it means we will be parting ways with a number of colleagues and employees. talented and devoted friends.
Today, leaders will begin the process of informing employees whose positions are affected. Invitations to speak with a leader have already been sent to these individuals, and we expect to have contacted everyone involved by the end of the day.
I want to assure you that we will provide tremendous support as our colleagues begin to leave the studio. We are committed to ensuring that their departure is treated with the utmost respect and care at every stage. This is important to me, and I understand how important this is to all of us in the Pixar community. I will be hosting a brief in-studio meeting via Zoom this afternoon at 5:00 p.m. to talk more about today's announcement.
Despite the challenges our industry has faced over the past few years, you all have always shown up to contribute, collaborate, innovate, lead and do great work in this studio. I send you my most sincere thanks and for those who will leave us, I hope that our paths will cross again, both professionally and personally.
Jimmy
