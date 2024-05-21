Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Shubhangi Atre and more…
What happened when Akshay Kumar collided with Bangkok RTO's bike
Mumbai– Akshay Kumar told the story of his accident in Thailand, explaining how the incident taught him the importance of humility.
Akshay, who was the first guest on the talk show 'Dhawan Karenge' hosted by cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, recalled a memorable incident that happened during his visit to the exotic destination of Bangkok.
He shared, “My father realized my disinterest in studies and helped me move to Bangkok at a young age. I really liked the country. As soon as you leave the plane, you see everyone bowing down to you with their hands folded. It's very nice and beautiful, especially when you realize that this is actually taken from our culture and followed so politely there.
“I remember an incident that taught me the importance of humility and prostration. When you humble yourself, you gain the resilience to overcome any challenge or obstacle. One day, while driving, I accidentally collided with an RTO officer's bike while he was taking a turn, causing us both to fall. Frightened, I immediately apologized by bowing to him. The officer helped me put my bike and helmet on and calmly advised me to drive slowly and carefully,” Akshay added.
“Dhawan Karenge” is streaming on JioCinema Premium.
Janhvi Kapoor's big revelation: she believes in astrology
New Delhi – Bollywood Actress Janhvi Kapoor says she believes in astrology and has checked her zodiac compatibility several times.
At the press conference of her upcoming film 'Mr & Mrs Mahi', Janhvi was asked if she believed in astrology, given that her character Mahimas kundali was destined for an arranged marriage.
Janhvi told the media: I think we all have checked our zodiac compatibility. I've done it so many times. I'm a big believer in astrology, but not to the point where I'll stop talking to a person just because my zodiac sign doesn't match!
'Mr & Mrs Mahi' also stars Rajkummar Rao and is set to hit the screens on the 31st. She is next releasing 'Devara: Chapter 1' with Jr star NTR.
She revealed that her character Thangam in the film is interesting.
The actress added: I love working on a film set where people do their work with love. The passion these guys have is incredible and their storytelling is magnificent. With conviction they highlight each character, it is very different. I am very lucky to get a chance to work (in the film with Jr NTR).
Shubhangi Atre's favorite saree for special occasions is the purple Kanjeevaram silk gifted to her by her mother
Mumbai– Shubhangi Atréwho plays Angoori Bhabi in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', shared her insights on how she loves to collect sarees and revealed her most treasured piece.
The actress said, “Over the years, my collection has blossomed, showcasing a wide range of styles, fabrics and designs from various parts of India. Each sari in my collection is a treasured keepsake, representing not only the craftsmanship of its origin but also the memories of my journey.
For Shubhangi, one of the most precious pieces in her saree collection is a beautiful silk sari that her mother gifted her.
“On my birthday, she took out a beautifully wrapped package from her wardrobe. As I carefully unwrapped it, the first thing I noticed was the brilliant sheen of the color: a deep, rich purple with intricate gold borders. My eyes widened in amazement as I admired the beauty of the saree. It was a Kanjeevaram silk, known for its durability and exquisite craftsmanship, traditionally handwoven in Tamil Nadu,” she said.
She added, “Over the years, this saree has become my favorite for special occasions. Every time I drape it, I remember my mother's stories, her laughter and the wisdom she passed on to me.
The 'Kasturi' actress loves experimenting with different types of sarees, from the classic Kanjeevaram and Banarasi silks to the vibrant Bandhani and elegant Chanderi.
“My wardrobe is now a colorful gallery of exquisite saris, each with its own charm. Some of my favorites include the finely woven Patola sari from Gujarat, the graceful Pochampally Ikat from Telangana and the rich and opulent Paithani from Maharashtra. Whether I am dressing for a festive occasion, a family gathering or a special event, choosing the perfect saree is always a delightful experience,” she added.
“Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai” is airing on &TV.
Divya Khossla reveals that Savi is a modern version of the Sati-Savitri story
Mumbai – Actress Divya Khosslawho plays the lead role in the upcoming film Savi, said that the film is a modern version of Sati Savitri.
In Savi, she plays the role of a housewife who does everything to save her family and escapes from jail with the help of Anil Kapoor's character to get her husband out of jail since there has a threat to her husband's life. in prison.
The actress attended the trailer launch of her film with director Abhinay Deo and producer Mukesh Bhatt at a multiplex in Mumbai's Andheri area on Tuesday.
Speaking to the media at the multiplex, the actress said, Savi is a modernized version of Sati Savitri. In this story, Savitri brings her husband back from Yamraj. In this film, Savi, a housewife, goes to the ends of the earth to save her husband and his family.
The actress also spoke about how women don't get their due for the kind of work they do.
Speaking on the topic of women not being recognized for their work and the unpaid work of a housewife, Divya said: It's not just about a housewife. If a man goes to work, a woman takes care of her children and takes care of the house in every way possible. If a man is praised for his ambition, why not women? Women also have dreams and aspirations. A woman's efforts should not be compromised.
Savi is scheduled to hit theaters on May 31.
Nancy Tyagi reveals it would be amazing to create something special for Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai – Social Media Fashion Sensation Nancy Tyagi said it would be amazing to create something special for the Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoorwho praised her Cannes ensembles and asked her to create something for her.
Sonam had shared a video of Nancy's appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on her Instagram stories and praised her for the many looks she wore on the red carpet. She had written: Best dressed in Cannes…do me something Nancy Tyagi.
Replying to the actress on Tuesday, the content creator wrote: Thank you so much Sonam Kapoor. It would be amazing to create something special for you one day.
Making her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Nancy is the first artist to design her own outfit and walk the red carpet.
Born and brought up in modest surroundings in Baranwa village in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh, Nancy crafted her outfit down to the last detail, from concept to creation. (IANS)
|
