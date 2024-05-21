Entertainment
List of Wuthering Waves voice actors
Quick links
Wuthering Waves is an open-world RPG from Kuro Games, compared to other popular gacha anime titles like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. The majority of votes have been confirmed for the game's launch, although we are awaiting the announcement of a few more members.
Wuthering Waves: character list
You'll have a whole selection of characters to play as when Wuthering Waves launched, provided you can obtain them!
You will be able to play the game with a Japanese voice or an English voice. There are 17 characters in total, including the first two additional characters to be released: Yinlin and Jiyan.
List of Wuthering Waves English voice actors
Here's a list of all voice actors confirmed for Wuthering Waves ahead of the game's May 23 launch.
- Aalto -James Day
- Baizhi -Samantha Dakin
- Chixia -Harriet Carmichael
- Calcharo – Take good care
- Danjin -Sophie Colquhoun
- Bis -Carina Reeves
- Jianxin -Joanna Kimbook
- The life -Alex Jordan
- Ling Yang – Alexander Varadian
- Vagabond – Chase Brown (male voice), Jane Jackson (female voice)
- Sanhua – Jennifer Armor
- Taoqi -Clare Louise Connolly
- Yang Yang -Rebecca Yeo
- Yinlin -Naomi McDonald
Aalto – James Day
Aalto is a New Federation character in Wuthering Waves – an information broker. Aalto is open to negotiation and haggling…if you pay the right price.
James Day will play Aalto – Day is known for his work in other popular games, such as Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker.
Baizhi – Samantha Dakin
Baizhi is one of only two healing characters in the game at launch. She is a researcher at the Huaxu Academy, specializing in what is called “ecoacoustics”…
Samantha Dakin will play Baizhi – Dakin is known for her work as Maya Fey in Professor Layton vs. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, as well as Haze in Xenoblade Chronicle 2.
Chixia-Harriet Carmichael
Chixia is a gun-wielding DPS character.
Harriet Carmichael will play Chixa, and her work has previously appeared in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and as Susanne Alpert in Horizon Zero Dawn.
Calcharo – Ben Cura
Calcharo is a DPS character, leader of a group of hardened mercenaries known as the Ghost Hounds.
Take good care will play Calcharo – Cura's voice work has appeared in Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2, and Amnesia: The Bunker.
The Garden – Sophie Colquhoun
Danjin is a rare four-star DPS character.
Sophie Colquhoun will play Danjin in Wuthering Waves – her work has previously appeared in Arknights.
Again – Carina Reeves
Alongside his friendly pets Cosmos and Cloudy, Encore is a rare five-star DPS character.
Carina Reeves will play Encore – she has starred in several Xenoblade games as well as Final Fantasy 14 as Tataru and Lamitt.
Jianxin-Ioanna Kimbook
Jianxin is a martial arts specialist.
Ioanna Kimbook will play Jianxin – you may recognize her voice as Antonia Ritter, from Forza Horizon 5.
Life – Alex Jordan
Jiyan is the general of the Midnight Rangers – the first banner character available in Wuthering Waves.
Alex Jordan will play Jiyan – Jordan has played roles such as Mr. Hands in Cyberpunk 2077, Lanzo in Dragon's Dogma 2, and for a variety of voices in Stellar Blade.
Ling Yang – Alexander Varadian
Lingyang is a five-star DPS character.
Lingyang will be played by Alexander Varadian – Varadian's work has appeared in several Total War games as well as most recently in Stellar Blade.
The Best DPS Characters in Genshin Impact, Ranked
Genshin Impact has an ever-increasing number of characters, but not all of them can deal serious damage. Here are the best DPS options, ranked.
Vagabond – Chase Brown (male voice), Jane Jackson (female voice)
Your Rover will have two voice actors, Chase Brown for the male version of the character and Jane Jackson for the female version of the character. The Rover is the first character you will have access to in the game.
Chase Brown recently appeared as the voice of Romeo in Lies Of P and as the voice of Scott Bloom in Evil West.
Jane Jackson appeared in Arknights as Shining, as well as in The Division 2.
Sanhua – Jennifer Armor
Sanhua is a four-star DPS character.
Jennifer Armor will play Sanhua in Wuthering Waves – his work has previously appeared in Helldivers 2, Aliens: Dark Descent and Dead Island 2.
Taoqi – Clare Louise Connolly
Taoqi is a four-star DPS character.
Claire Louise Connolly will play Taoqi – his work has appeared in a wide range of video games, most recently in Foamstars and Bayonetta Origins.
Yangyang-Rebecca Yeo
Armed with a sword, Yangyang is a four-star DPS character and member of the Midnight Rangers.
Rebecca Yeo will play Yangyang – his work has appeared in numerous video games over the years, including Cyberpunk 2077, The Settlers and Battlefield 2042.
Yinlin – Naomi McDonald
Yinlin is the second banner character available in Wuthering Waves.
Naomi McDonald will play Yinlin in Wuthering Waves – McDonald has played roles in a range of different video games, including Final Fantasy 16, Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West.
English voice actors TBD
- Mortefi – to be determined
- Return – to be determined
Genshin Impact: Age, Height, and Birthday of Each Playable Character
We're taking a look at the age, height, birthday, and background of all playable characters in Genshin Impact, including the new residents of Fontaine.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thegamer.com/wuthering-waves-voice-actors/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Government spends billions on border and customs controls, still incomplete three years after Brexit
- Home Office confirms changes to EU agreement system
- US seeks to join forces with Europe to combat Chinese product surpluses
- List of Wuthering Waves voice actors
- 21 Big Ten players named to Lacrosse Women's All-America Teams
- PHOTOS: At the Pet Gala, fashion goes to dogs
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai talks about OpenAI's use of YouTube data and the future of web content
- Corruption or “just politics”: Sen Menendez tried
- IHC rejects disqualification plea against Imran Khan in Tyrian White case
- “How Xu Feihong’s appointment as Chinese envoy to India shapes diplomacy amid Xi Jinping’s European tour”
- Jokowi arrives in West Sumatra to check location of flash floods
- Bollywood Roundup: Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Shubhangi Atre and more…