List of Wuthering Waves voice actors

Wuthering Waves is an open-world RPG from Kuro Games, compared to other popular gacha anime titles like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. The majority of votes have been confirmed for the game's launch, although we are awaiting the announcement of a few more members.







You will be able to play the game with a Japanese voice or an English voice. There are 17 characters in total, including the first two additional characters to be released: Yinlin and Jiyan.





Here's a list of all voice actors confirmed for Wuthering Waves ahead of the game's May 23 launch.

Aalto – James Day

Aalto is a New Federation character in Wuthering Waves – an information broker. Aalto is open to negotiation and haggling…if you pay the right price.

James Day will play Aalto – Day is known for his work in other popular games, such as Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker.

Baizhi – Samantha Dakin

Baizhi is one of only two healing characters in the game at launch. She is a researcher at the Huaxu Academy, specializing in what is called “ecoacoustics”…





Samantha Dakin will play Baizhi – Dakin is known for her work as Maya Fey in Professor Layton vs. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, as well as Haze in Xenoblade Chronicle 2.

Chixia-Harriet Carmichael

Chixia is a gun-wielding DPS character.

Harriet Carmichael will play Chixa, and her work has previously appeared in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and as Susanne Alpert in Horizon Zero Dawn.

Calcharo – Ben Cura

Calcharo is a DPS character, leader of a group of hardened mercenaries known as the Ghost Hounds.





Take good care will play Calcharo – Cura's voice work has appeared in Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2, and Amnesia: The Bunker.

The Garden – Sophie Colquhoun

Danjin is a rare four-star DPS character.

Sophie Colquhoun will play Danjin in Wuthering Waves – her work has previously appeared in Arknights.

Again – Carina Reeves

Alongside his friendly pets Cosmos and Cloudy, Encore is a rare five-star DPS character.





Carina Reeves will play Encore – she has starred in several Xenoblade games as well as Final Fantasy 14 as Tataru and Lamitt.

Jianxin-Ioanna Kimbook

Jianxin is a martial arts specialist.

Ioanna Kimbook will play Jianxin – you may recognize her voice as Antonia Ritter, from Forza Horizon 5.

Life – Alex Jordan

Jiyan is the general of the Midnight Rangers – the first banner character available in Wuthering Waves.

Alex Jordan will play Jiyan – Jordan has played roles such as Mr. Hands in Cyberpunk 2077, Lanzo in Dragon's Dogma 2, and for a variety of voices in Stellar Blade.





Ling Yang – Alexander Varadian

Lingyang is a five-star DPS character.

Lingyang will be played by Alexander Varadian – Varadian's work has appeared in several Total War games as well as most recently in Stellar Blade.

Vagabond – Chase Brown (male voice), Jane Jackson (female voice)

Your Rover will have two voice actors, Chase Brown for the male version of the character and Jane Jackson for the female version of the character. The Rover is the first character you will have access to in the game.





Chase Brown recently appeared as the voice of Romeo in Lies Of P and as the voice of Scott Bloom in Evil West.

Jane Jackson appeared in Arknights as Shining, as well as in The Division 2.

Sanhua – Jennifer Armor

Sanhua is a four-star DPS character.

Jennifer Armor will play Sanhua in Wuthering Waves – his work has previously appeared in Helldivers 2, Aliens: Dark Descent and Dead Island 2.

Taoqi – Clare Louise Connolly

Taoqi is a four-star DPS character.





Claire Louise Connolly will play Taoqi – his work has appeared in a wide range of video games, most recently in Foamstars and Bayonetta Origins.

Yangyang-Rebecca Yeo

Armed with a sword, Yangyang is a four-star DPS character and member of the Midnight Rangers.

Rebecca Yeo will play Yangyang – his work has appeared in numerous video games over the years, including Cyberpunk 2077, The Settlers and Battlefield 2042.

Yinlin – Naomi McDonald

Yinlin is the second banner character available in Wuthering Waves.





Naomi McDonald will play Yinlin in Wuthering Waves – McDonald has played roles in a range of different video games, including Final Fantasy 16, Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West.

English voice actors TBD

Mortefi – to be determined

Return – to be determined