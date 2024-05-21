27 Hollywood Movies to Keep You Entertained All Summer Long

It's a season of Deadpool versus Wolverine, a Kevin Costner western, storm chasers, vicious aliens and chattering minions. But that's not all.

John Krasinski Returns to Day One of 'A Quiet Place'; sparks fly between Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in space; Emma Stone and the 'Poor Things' director reunite for a “triptych fable,” and Will Smith resurfaces for his major film since 'The Slap.' Saddle up and enjoy the ride. Note: Opening dates are subject to change.

CAN

“Summer camp” (May 31): Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates and Alfre Woodard are childhood friends who meet again at a camp reunion. Also stars Eugène Levy.

“Ezra” (May 31): The story of a down-on-his-luck father (Bobby Cannavale) who fights to protect his young autistic son (William A. Fitzgerald). Robert De Niro and Whoopi Goldberg co-star in this Tony Goldwyn drama.

JUNE

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” (June 7): At the dawn of the pandemic, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence teamed up for a third profitable outing in their action comedy franchise. The fourth installment pits the heat of Miami against the drug cartels, with detectives on the run as falsely accused fugitives seek to clear their names.

“Inside Out 2 (June 14): Riley, the girl from the 2015 Pixar hit “Inside Out,” is now a teenager, which means (gasp!) new emotions: desire, boredom, embarrassment, fear, disgust and, maybe more importantly, anxiety. Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black return as Joy, Sadness and Anger.

“The Watchers” (June 14): Dakota Fanning plays an artist stranded in a forest in western Ireland where mysterious creatures lurk at night in this film from Ishana Night Shyamalan, the daughter of Mr. Knight Shyamalan.

“The Bikers” (June 21): Based on the 1967 photo collection, writer/director Jeff Nichols' fictionalized treatment of the Chicago Outlaws Motorcycle Club stars Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Mike Faist and Michael Shannon.

“Kinds of Kindness” (June 21): Director Yorgos Lanthimos and actress Emma Stone reunite after “Poor Things” and this time it’s for a three-part fable. Stone will be joined by Jesse Plemons and his “Poor Things” co-star Willem Dafoe.

“A quiet place: first day” (June 28): Lupita Nyong'o quietly runs for her life in this prequel to John Krasinski's “Quiet Place” franchise, imagining what the New York premiere of Earth's ultimate monster movie might have been like .

“Horizon: an American saga” (June 28 and August 16): Kevin Costner's two-part western epic focuses on westward expansion during the American Civil War. Costner stars alongside Sam Worthington and Sienna Miller. The second part of the saga takes place in August.

“Dad” (June 28): Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn star in this duet about a woman and her taxi driver one night in New York.

JULY

“Despicable Me 4 (July 3): Villain-turned-hero Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) and the minions are back, with a new baby in the mix.

“MaXXXine” (July 5): After “X” and “Pearl,” Ti West concludes her improbable trilogy by bringing Mia Goth's budding star Maxine to Los Angeles in 1985 in this highly stylized R-rated slasher.

“Fly me to the Moon” (July 12): With the filming of Apollo 11 on the Moon hanging in the balance, a public relations expert (Scarlett Johansson) is tasked with securing a fake moon landing in this lavishly produced romantic comedy. With Channing Tatum as a NASA specialist along for the ride.

“Touch” (July 12): Baltasar Kormkur (“Everest”) directs a thrilling romance about one man's (Egill Olafsson) emotional journey to reunite with a long-lost love before his time is up.

“Sing sing” (July 12): Colman Domingo stars in this film about a few incarcerated men who begin acting in a theater group. The film kicked off the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival in April.

“Twisters” (July 19): Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos chase storms as a multinational army of digital effects specialists search for new ways to wow us in this remake of the 1996 hit. Katy O'Brian co- stars.

“Deadpool and Wolverine” (July 26): In what should be the summer's surest box office hit, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman team up for a frenetic project directed by Shawn Levy. Morena Baccarin returns as Vanessa and newcomer Emma Corrin plays the powerful mutant Cassandra Nova.

“Have I got” (July 26): In this coming-of-age story, a 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy (Izaac Wang) learns to skate, flirt, and love his mother. It made noise at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

AUGUST

“Harold and the Purple Pencil” (August 2): Positioned as a sequel to Crocket Johnson's 1955 children's book of the same name, it stars Zachary Levi playing the adult version of Harold, negotiating worlds both real and improvised.

“Borderlands” (August 9): Based on the video game, Eli Roth's colorful action-adventure stars the unusual but engaging tandem of Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart.

“Trap” (August 9): Josh Hartnett stars in an original M. Night Shyamalan thriller about a murderer on the loose in a massive arena concert.

“Alien: Romulus” (August 16): The seventh “Alien” film takes place between 1979's “Alien” (John Hurt, stomach problems) and 1986's “Aliens” (an even bigger hit). This one stars Cailee Spaeny of “Priscilla” fame as a group of space colonists reclaiming a mysteriously abandoned space station. Where is it?

“Blink twice.” (August 23): Zo Kravitz makes her directorial debut, starring Channing Tatum as a tech billionaire who invites a waitress (Naomi Ackie) to his private island, where strange things start happening.

“The crow” (August 23): In this reboot of the story of the resurrected and vengeful Eric Draven, aka the Raven, Bill Skarsgrd reprises the title role, first made famous by the late Brandon Lee in the 1994 film of the same name . Rupert Sanders (“Snow White and the Huntsman”) directs.

“Slingshot” (August 23): Casey Affleck and Laurence Fishburne star in this sci-fi thriller about an astronaut whose grasp of reality begins to diminish during a dangerous mission.

“Kraven the Hunter” (August 30): Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays the titular Marvel villain in this film from JC Chandor, starring Ariana DeBose and Russell Crowe.

“Reagan” (August 30): Dennis Quaid plays Ronald Reagan as a child in the White House biopic, the first feature film about the 40th president.

The Chicago Tribune, Associated Press and News-Herald contributed to this story.