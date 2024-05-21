New owners plan $2 million renovation of Five Points Theater





Union South Partners plans a $2 million investment to renovate the historic Five Points Theater. Andrew Seng and Jay Weaver are the founders of Union South Partners, based in Decatur, Georgia. Through 1028 Park LLC, they purchased the building at 1028 Park St. on May 16 for $7 million. An entrance to the offices of the Five Points Theater building. Séverine Photography We have many successes activating adaptive reuse projects very similar to this one across the Southeast to enhance their appeal as mixed-use destinations for the immediate neighborhood as well as the broader community, Seng said in a press release. What attracted us to Jacksonville and particularly to Riverside and Five Points is that it offers a true, authentic neighborhood experience with a thriving work and play destination, Weaver said in the release. The Five Points Theater building has played an iconic role in shaping this neighborhood over the past century, and we intend to keep its historic roots as an entertainment and retail complex intact. The building has tenants occupying retail and office space that will remain in place for the duration of their existing lease agreements. The Five Points Theater building is in the foreground in this aerial view. Special to the Daily Record The lease for Sun-Ray Cinema, which has operated a two-screen movie theater in the building since 2011, has expired and will not be renewed. Union South Partners is in discussions with several entertainment operators who could activate the renewed space and enhance the Five Points community, according to the release. The four-story, 35,000-square-foot building, designed by architect Roy Benjamin, was constructed in 1927 and opened as the Riverside Theater. It was the first theater in Jacksonville to show sound films while also hosting live theatrical performances. The venue opened and closed several times during the 1930s and 1940s before being renovated in 1949 and reopening under the name that remains today, the Five Points Theater building. The theater closed in the 1970s due to the growth of suburban multi-screen cinemas. A hallway leading to offices inside the Five Points Theater building in Riverside. Séverine Photography The space then operated as a playhouse run by the River City Playhouse before becoming Club5 in 1991, which featured live music performances. The Shad family acquired the building in 2004 and invested $5 million in renovations, returning the building to its original facade and also gaining city historic landmark designation. The Shad family's acquisition and investment in the property is what restored and preserved the original character of the structure and what we see today. Our goal is to build and continue what they started 20 years ago in a way that reflects and honors the historic uses of the buildings around entertainment, Weaver said. The building currently has retail and office space available for lease under new ownership, including two retail storefronts facing Park Street. In addition to the renovations planned for the theater and commercial spaces, the new owner plans to modernize the office lobby, common areas and restrooms. Colliers International is the leasing agent for the building.

