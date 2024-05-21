Rafe Spall reveals why Trying is his best acting work





What did you miss? Rafe Spall has revealed Trying is his best work – because he can use his own accent. The star has racked up numerous roles on television, stage and in film over the more than 20 years he has been acting. But it seems nothing beats its Apple TV+ series. Set in London, where the actor is from, Trying follows husband and wife Jason and Nikki (Spall's real-life love Esther Smith) and their attempt to start a family. He was asked about it during an appearance on BBC's The One Show, as host Alex Jones noted that Trying was his “favorite” acting job. What, how and why? The actor, whose partner and co-star Smith is expecting their first baby together, explained: “It's lovely for a lot of reasons. One of them is that I get to use my own accent. Rafe Spall loves starring in Trying. (Screenshot from BBC) “Because when you're acting and you have to have an accent, most of the things you think about are the accent. So the character looks a lot like me and that makes it a lot easier.” He continued: “I love it, I love the people I do it with. I love hanging out with Esther, obviously, as you can see!” Spall, who is the son of Harry Potter star Timothy Spall, said the series also showed how families come in all kinds of shapes and all are as valuable as each other. “It’s really fun and it’s about something important,” he said. “It's about something that affects people, something that's not necessarily talked about a lot in public discourse, which is infertility and people's struggles with this disease.” The actor is the son of Timothy Spall. (Screenshot from BBC) “It means a lot to the people, this show, who have lived through the issues that are being addressed, and it’s really gratifying,” he continued. Rafe Spall 'excited' to have a baby with co-star Esther Smith The actor also shared his excitement as he and Smith prepare for the birth of their first baby together. The couple were first romantically involved in 2022 when they were spotted holding hands and revealed their pregnancy during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine earlier this month. Spall, who has three children from his former relationship with Hollyoaks actress Elize du Toit, joked that he “couldn't be more prepared” to add another child to his family. Trying. (Apple TV+)” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/qWk8v3Y4X4vWzMltnnbQdQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTQ4MA–/https://s.yimg.com/os/creatr-uploaded- images/2020-04/06e9a230-8a21-11ea-bfb5-b5c914f8e75b” class=”caas-img”/> Trying. (Apple TV+)” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/qWk8v3Y4X4vWzMltnnbQdQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTQ4MA–/https://s.yimg.com/os/creatr-uploaded- images/2020-04/06e9a230-8a21-11ea-bfb5-b5c914f8e75b” class=”caas-img”/> Co-stars Rafe Spall and Esther Smith are a real couple. (Apple TV+) “It’s a huge blessing, it’s the best,” he said. “I'm really excited. My oldest daughter is 13, so it was 13 years ago that I had my first and now we're lucky enough to have another one, so it's extremely exciting. “ The trial began in 2020 and became a big hit with viewers. So far, there have been three series that have focused on Jason and Nikki's struggles to conceive and their decision to pursue adoption. The fourth series, which starts later this month, will move forward a few years until their children are older. Read more: Rafe Spall

