Hollywood's most pessimistic blockbuster franchise
In the years 2011 Rise of the Planet of the Apesthe intelligent chimpanzee Caesar (played by Andy Serkis) bellows No! to one of his captors before hitting him in the face. Despite the inevitability of the scenes, the film's title alone is a spoiler. Caesar's challenge comes as a shock. It becomes, for a moment, truly impressive to behold, both inspiring and terrifying. Even the monkeys around him seem at first unsure whether to encourage him or cower in fear.
A scene of a character surprising others by speaking appeared Again And Again throughout the series, each being a suspenseful reminder to a pivotal moment from the original 1968 film, which spawned a series of B-movies in the 1970s. But Kingdom of the Planet of the Apesthe latest entry in the rebooted franchise that began with Increase, lands the twist like a punchline. When a seemingly wild human says she has a name, she does this after the two monkeys with her have just discussed the fact that she can't speak. Both of them gaped in response to his words, freezing comically. One of them, an orangutan, drops his belongings.
As with any other big-budget franchise, the reboot Planet of the Apes the films have their characteristics: epic confrontations between apes and humans, superb motion capture performances, orangutans with a disarming soul. (I would do anything to be kind Mauritius.) Unlike most current hit series, the recent Monkeys the films have a rather dark tone; Ape domination can't happen without humans being defeated, after all, in this case by a virus accidentally created in a lab that made the simian test subjects intelligent and the humans less so. The show, too, bears little resemblance to typical popcorn: There are no tricked-out cars driving, no superheroes taking flight, no movie stars performing death-defying stunts.
Yet the rebooted franchise now has four films, with Kingdom cross $200 million at the global box office over its first two weekends, becoming the fourth highest-grossing film of the year. The audience seemingly can't stop Monkeys, and it's easy to understand why. It is the rare series that can change shape with particular agility from one film to the next, depending not on providing more spectacular set pieces but rather on exploring more heady ideas in different angles. Speech is an act of defiance in a single entry; in another, it’s a humorous revelation. The films are, with varying degrees of success, big-budget thought exercises, addressing the same fundamental questions: What is the true value of humanity? Is intelligence something to be praised or feared?
Trying to find answers to such questions from the apes' perspective makes even the most formulaic story beats feel fresh. Apes have their own hierarchy, beliefs and customs, some of them derived from humans, which makes apes an unpredictable but strangely familiar observer of the environment. A wise man behavior. In the years 2014 Dawn, their intelligence and similarities to humans allowed for deep interspecies connections while revealing a buried hatred in the simian antagonist, Koba (Toby Kebbell). In the years 2017 War, Caesar's genius helped him guide his fellows to freedom, but not before leading him down a path of near-self-destructive vengeance. These films posit that the intelligence and humanity acquired by the apes led to both improvement and corruption, a journey toward enlightenment parallel to our own. As we watched them attempt to construct a utopian society, we were essentially witnessing an anthropological dissection of ourselves.
Time and time again, the films illustrate how vulnerable the laws the apes attempt to follow are to cruelty and misinterpretation. Caesar said apes didn't kill apes, but he broke his own rule by Dawn and became haunted by his actions in War. Knowledge is power is another principle of simian society, scrawled on a wall in the monkey colony seen in Dawnbut Koba's discovery of human weapons led to suspicion, misunderstandings, and ultimately carnage. Kingdom keenly questions Caesar's greatest principle established in Increase, which apes together loudly. Set hundreds of years after Caesar's death, the film examines how important historical figures can become abstracted into myth over time, only to be distorted by some and completely forgotten by others. Its villain, an ape who calls himself Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand), contorts Caesar's rallying cry by kidnapping other ape clans so that they will be organized under his authoritarian rule.
THE Monkeys the franchise therefore captures the way humanity's worst impulses overwhelm its best intentions. Greed in Increaseviolence in Dawnoppression in Wardishonesty in KingdomThese are dark themes, not summer pickets. And yet, these films succeed because they walk the line between sci-fi thrill and grim seriousness. The premise that apes talk remains absurd, but the moral conundrums they face carry weight. When this balance is achieved, a film like Dawnstill the best of the rebooted franchise emerges.
Kingdom is less effective in achieving this balance. The film follows an ensemble of new ape characters led by young Noa (Owen Teague), and it lasts nearly two and a half hours, with a rushed third act that returns to a space plot that's been left hanging since. Increase. William H. Macy, as a fatalistic human held captive by Proximus Caesar, is underused. And while the visual splendor of the post-apocalyptic Earth remains stunning and the motion capture performance remarkably realistic, Proximus Caesar is a disappointing and shallow villain compared to what the franchise had achieved previously in Koba.
Always, Kingdom takes an admirably risky turn by examining the franchise's deeply pessimistic themes through the lens of a coming-of-age story. Noa is young, much younger than the Caesar seen in Dawn And Warand always idealistic. His beliefs were largely untouched by humans, most of whom deteriorated over generations of infected populations to become primitive and savage, and he grew up without knowing that Caesar existed. By the end of the film, he has no intention of creating a new ape coalition or asserting his dominance; he is simply rebuilding his house. As such, Kingdom hints that Noa's journey may be very different from Caesar's, even though he faces the same problems as Caesar. Ideas evolve just as much as the biology of species, the film suggests. It seems the same is true for entire blockbuster franchises.
