Austin Butler and Jodie Comer will wave the green flag at the Indy 500





Austin Butler and Jodie Comer will wave the green flag as honorary starters for the 2024 Indy 500, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Tuesday. The two co-stars in “Bikers“, a film written and directed by Jeff Nichols and which will be released in theaters on June 21. Based on book by Danny Lyon, the film tells the story of the Vandals, a fictional Midwest motorcycle club, and the relationship between new member Benny (Butler) and his wife Kathy (Comer). As the Vandals become more and more violent, Benny finds himself forced to choose between Kathy and his club. Both Butler and Comer have high-profile acting resumes. The former is particularly known for his starring role as Elvis Presley alongside Tom Hanks in the 2022 biopic “Elvis.” For this, he won a BAFTA and a Golden Globe Award. Butler also appeared in Dune: Part Two, the Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air, and on Broadway in The Iceman Cometh. » Read more about this year's Indy 500:Phillip Phillips, famous for his song “Home”, will sing “God Bless America” British actress Comer starred as Villanelle in the BBC America series Killing Eve, for which she won an Emmy Award and a BAFTA Award. Comer also starred in Prima Facie on Broadway and the West End, and she won a Tony and Drama Desk Award. Prize, among other distinctions. Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle. Live coverage of the May 26 race begins at 11 a.m. on NBC and Peacock, with the green flag flying at 12:45 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visitims.com. Looking for things to do? Our newsletter features the best concerts, artwork, shows and more, along with the stories behind them. Contact IndyStar reporter Domenica Bongiovanni at 317-444-7339 or [email protected]. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter: @domenicareports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indystar.com/story/entertainment/events/2024/05/21/austin-butler-and-jodie-comer-will-wave-the-indy-500s-green-flag/73776473007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos