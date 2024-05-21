Dear Abby | Culture & Leisure

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married for 10 years, together for 12 years. We don't have any children together, but I have four from a previous marriage. Two are adults and have moved; two are still at home and at school.
When we got together, my husband immediately stepped up and became a wonderful father-in-law. He has always been a provider, a listener, an advice giver, a friend, etc. He is the epitome of a great father and husband. My family loves him and I love him with all my heart.
There is just one small problem that has been recurring throughout our marriage. Abby, he told me several years ago that he had stopped smoking marijuana, but several times over the years I caught him sneaking out to do it. If I ask him about it, he lies to my face and insists that no, he doesn't. I don't ask unless I've seen it or found it somewhere.
We live in a state where recreational use is legal, so it's not the smoking that really bothers me, it's the lying. I don't participate, so I guess I don't understand, but how can I make him understand that I need him to be honest with me? I can't accept being lied to, especially over something so stupid. – MIFFÉ IN MICHIGAN
DEAR MIFFED: Your husband may lie because he knows how you feel about smoking and wants to avoid conflict. Since you caught him in the act, his reluctance to confess shows a lack of character and, I'm sorry to say, a tendency to make you angry, and I don't blame you for being upset.
There are few more effective ways to erode trust than doing what you say he did. That's why it's important that you both have an HONEST discussion about smoking weed, whether at home or in a licensed family therapist's office.
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I recently moved to a new city. I've made friends here and we have great neighbors. I became close with several women, but my husband made no friends. When I try to create opportunities for him to get closer to the guys, he reacts by saying: How dare you! or What makes you think I need help?
When I want to have some girl time with my friends, he gets angry and accuses me of not wanting him and excluding him from my life. I can't get him to understand that women need girl time for our own mental health, and that's none of his business. Help me please! — SAD AND TRAPPED
DEAR SAD: Most women need friends, so don't isolate yourself in an attempt to appease your husband. If he thinks that hanging out with you and your friends is filling what's missing in his social life, he needs a wake-up call. Whether or not you want him to be present during these visits, the feelings of other women must be considered.
Did your husband have any male friends in your old town? I don't think so, which may be why he continues to be so dependent on you now. Unless he is willing to put in the effort, you won't be able to solve his social problems. Encouraging him to develop his own hobbies and interests can help, and volunteering in your new community could introduce him to other men he can bond with. Please suggest it.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.