



Sip & Paint: Bollywood Edition Unleash your inner artist by recreating the iconic faces of your favorite Bollywood kings and queens on canvas. Be it the charisma of Alia Bhatt, the elegance of Deepika Padukone or the charm of Ranbir Kapoor, you will get the opportunity to immortalize your beloved stars through your brushstrokes. Opt for our Bottomless drink options or enjoy street food delights; while singing along to the soundtrack of Bollywood, urban, RnB and desi beats. Our Sip & Paint is an immersive experience where you're guaranteed to leave with tons of laughs; whether you're Picasso, Partying or Pissed, you'll be asking for more! Event Highlights Painting experience

You will be provided with all your brushes, paints, canvases, aprons and anything else you might need to create a masterpiece. Our event host will direct the artistry!

There will be prizes for the best and worst! Bollywood Beats

Immerse yourself in the pulsating rhythms of Bollywood music that will have you tapping your feet and swaying to infectious tunes. Our talented DJs will create an electrifying playlist that celebrates the best of Bollywood, ensuring the dance floor is full of energy! Endless sips of deliciousness

Cheers to an evening of unlimited fun and enjoyment with our endless prosecco, beers, mocktails and cocktail pitchers! Sip on refreshing concoctions carefully curated to match the vibrant spirit of Bollywood. Raise your glasses and toast to new friendships and unforgettable memories. If you decide not to opt for the bottomless drinks ticket, cocktails, mocktails, wines, spirits and soft drinks can be purchased at the bar as usual. Feast on street food delights

Indulge your taste buds with an incredible selection of lip-smacking street food dishes that capture the essence of Indian culinary delights. From savory chaats to butter chicken curry and rice, every bite will transport you to the bustling streets of Mumbai. Essential information Schedules :

Doors open: 12:30 p.m.

Start of bottomless hour: 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Painting begins: 1:30 p.m. 2:30 p.m.

Competition winners and losers: 2:35 p.m.

The dance floor opens and the after party begins Food:

Food is provided by an external street food company and is not included in your ticket, but can be ordered at checkout. It is strongly recommended to pre-order food at the time of booking or in advance of the event. Food can be ordered the same day but availability is very limited. Dress code:

Casual chic

No sportswear/hoodies, hats (smart sneakers are fine)

Bindis and a welcome flash of heritage but not essential! Terms and conditions

Over 18s only (we reserve the right to refuse entry)

Food; this is purchased externally and Vaal & Vaal takes no responsibility for this service. Food will be served directly to your tables upon prior order.

Bottomless hour; the bottomless hour begins at the same time. If you arrive late it will reduce your hour endlessly.

An endless hour will be served directly to your tables

Tickets are non-refundable If you have any questions or would like more general information, dress code advice, parking information you can chat with us on which app by sending a message to 01902 771101 or you can email us at [email protected]

If you have any questions or would like more general information, dress code advice, parking information you can chat with us on which app by sending a message to 01902 771101 or you can email us at [email protected]

